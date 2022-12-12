What happened at Patti LaBelle’s Milwaukee show? Security rushes singer off stage during ongoing concert

An unsettling and chaotic moment was seen at Patti LaBelle’s Milwaukee show when the singer was rushed off stage in the middle of the act after the venue was hit with a bomb threat.
Online videos from the Riverside Theater show two men rushing onto the stage and grabbing the mic stand from Patti LaBelle as she addressed the crowd.
As the two security personnel came rushing to the stage, the singer, who looked concerned and shocked, was heard saying, "Hold up. Wait." The audience, meanwhile, was left perplexed and bewildered as to what happened. Authorities later evacuated the audience as well.
Milwaukee Police is investigating the bomb threat at Patti LaBelle's show
Fans and social media users were wondering what exactly happened during the incident and had questions about the investigation by the the Milwaukee Police Department. A statement was made by the concert organizer of the Pabst Theater Group which said that Patti LaBelle's show had to be postponed owing to a bomb threat that ws being investigated by the Milwaukee Police.
They thanked the police, the show attendees and their staff for their "safe and orderly exit." The organizers also said that they were in talks with LaBelle about rescheduling her show.
Meanwhile, Captain Warren E. Allen Jr. from the police department shared their report on the incident and said that after the evacuation of all the attendees, the police are clearing the facility. The captain added:
“The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”
However, several videos captured by fans show how patrons were waiting outside on the streets waiting for some information. The woman who captured a video can be heard saying that they had just learnt about the bomb threat and were not sure if they could go back inside the venue as everything was on halt.
Fans and audience saddened after the show was halted due to a bomb threat
LaBelle, who is considered the Godmother of Soul, is best known for her song Lady Marmalade. Hundreds of fans went to the Riverside Theatre to see Patti perform in front of them.
However, due to the bomb threat, their hopes of seeing the singer were shattered after security rushed to pull the artist from the stage. The entire theater was evacuated within minutes of this.
Needless to say, fans took to Twitter to express their sadness and disappointment.
According to a Twitter user, Patti LaBelle did issue a statement via her drummer in a video that was shared on TikTok. Although the singer said that everything was fine, she didn't address the matter of the crowd not being informed about the bomb threat.