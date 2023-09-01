What happened to Paul Staehle from 90 Day Fiancé? Details explored

Reality star Karine Martins recently made headlines after she shared an Instagram story that shocked 90 Day Fiancé fans. She mentioned that her husband Paul Staehle is missing in Brazil. Viewers were first introduced to the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017.

Paul, who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky, moved to Brazil to live with Karine after the two met online. Over the course of their marriage, Paul and Karin experienced many ups and downs. Social media became the medium through which they criticized one another.

The couple was also rumored to have cheated on one another, and fans last saw them during the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Although they didn't return to the show, they regularly kept their fans updated on their lives.

Recently Karine shared several Instagram stories with the first one in Portuguese saying that Paul had gone missing and she was praying that he was found safe.

In the next story, Karine wrote the same thing in English.

"Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe,” her Instagram story said.

In the next story, she updated her fans on her breakfast, which was sushi. She also added another story holding a card that said, "Live laugh love." Karine then went on to share a video on Instagram that seemed to have a caption for Paul.

“Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot you or the good memories we all shared,” the caption read.

However, there has been no confirmation of Paul's whereabouts and if he has truly gone missing.

90 Day Fiancé stars Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s relationship timeline

During season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Paul traveled to Brazil to meet Karine for the first time. In 2017, he also revealed that he has some criminal records and said that one of his relationships ended really badly and ended up in him "getting in some serious trouble." He added that he hadn't discussed the same with Karine at that point.

At the beginning of their relationship, the couple's biggest problem was language barriers, but they tried to work things out and got married in 2017. In 2018, Karine Martins' husband Paul Staehle revealed to US Weekly that they had gone through two miscarriages.

“The first miscarriage was very early on. We weren’t really that attached. Right after that second miscarriage went through, we got pregnant again. It was like, boom, boom,” Paul told the publication.

However, things seemed to have changed after this as they welcomed their first some Pierre in 2019. Karine Martins and Paul Staehle went through a series of struggles in their marriage that led to their separation in November 2019.

Following this, during their time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? the couple discussed some of their differences. Paul Staehle took to Instagram in August 2020 to share details about the same.

“It truly breaks my heart it has come to this. I have bent over backwards. I found work. Got a new home. A new car. Let her buy anything she wanted. I did the cooking cleaning laundry and took care of Pierre,” he wrote on the social media platform.

The couple also attempted to save their marriage once again and resolve their issues and even had their second child Ethan in 2021.

Although things didn't seem to go as smoothly for the couple, they did try to rekindle their relationship in April 2023.

As mentioned earlier, it is unclear if Paul is still missing and his whereabouts were also unknown at the time of writing this article.

Fans can watch the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 on TLC and Discovery+. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 episode 9 is scheduled for September 4, 2023, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 14 for September 3, 2023.