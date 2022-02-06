What happened to Rayan Oram? Rescue of Moroccan boy ends as 5-year-old dies after being trapped in well

After four days of being entrapped in a well, Moroccan native Rayan Oram passed away at five. The Moroccan King Mohammed VI's royal palace confirmed the news of his unfortunate demise.

On Saturday, the state's news outlets reported that rescuers retrieved the body of Oram, after days into their rescue operations. King Mohammed VI offered his condolences to Oram's parents for their tragic loss. The statement obtained by CNN and Al Jazeera read:

"Following the tragic accident which cost the life of the child, Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling down the well."

Tun Fadzil 🇲🇾🇵🇸 @FAZHAJAZ



Innalillah. Rest in peace Rayan



#SaveRayan

Photos the moments when Rayan,5, was removed from the 32 meter deep well in northern Morocco before he was announced dead.

The five-year-old's devastating situation gained global media attention, which trended the hashtag "#SaveRayan," on social media. Thousands of netizens offered their prayers for the rescue of the young Moroccan.

Rayan Oram's situation prior to his unfortunate demise

On Tuesday, February 1, the preschooler fell into a 32-meter (104-foot) deep well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco. The diameter of the well's opening was a mere eighteen inches which prevented rescuers from reaching down the shaft to rescue Rayan, who was injured from the fall.

As per reports from local publications, the space where Oram got stuck was only around 20-inches in diameter. This affected the five-year-old's mobility. Live footage from the camera showcased the injured boy moving and alive. The rescue authorities sent down food, water, and oxygen to the frail boy through the well's opening.

five year old rayan from morocco fell into a 33-meter depth well and been stuck there for more than 40 hours. rescue teams still have a few meters to dig. they managed to deliver him food & oxygen and set a cam to track him.

While the authorities have not confirmed the cause of death, it is plausible that the injuries from his fall caused Rayan's tragic demise. However, the five-year-old may have also succumbed to hypothermia. This happened as the temperature in Chefchaouen was as low as five degrees throughout the week.

How did Rayan Oram fall down the well?

Isxaaq Moallim. @HIsxaaq



As a father and human, I pray for Rayan's successful rescue operation. Rayan, a Moroccan child, fell down into a narrow water well 5 days ago but is still alive.



The rescue team is a few meters away to save him.

As a father and human, I pray for Rayan's successful rescue operation. Rayan, a Moroccan child, fell down into a narrow water well 5 days ago but is still alive. The rescue team is a few meters away to save him.

While the exact details surrounding his fall into the well is unknown, Rayan Oram's mother stated that the five-year-old had been playing near the well on Tuesday. The family reportedly heard "muffled cries" as they located him down the well. It is unknown if the well was equipped with a protective cover.

The late five-year-old Rayan Oram's rescue

The rescue team tried to get the Moroccan native out throughout the week. However, their efforts were delayed by the rain, potential landslides, and boulders.

The team had sent a camera down the well's shaft to monitor Rayan's conditions. They dug a tunnel parallel to the well to prevent any harm to the entrapped boy, who could have been hurt further if the well collapsed on him.

According to Al Jazeera, after his rescue, a medical team on standby on the site reportedly tried to resuscitate Rayan. A medical helicopter and an ambulance were also on standby on the site.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar