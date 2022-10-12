What happened to Regina Spektor? Reasons explored as singer cancels 2022 tour

Russian-American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has canceled her remaining 2022 tour dates, owing to a "bad case of Covid." Spector, who kick-started her tour on June 25 was to conclude it on October 27, but had to cancel 10 of her remaining fall tour dates.

In a post on Instagram, Spector shared:

“After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid. I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets and was coming to see me in their town. I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice.”

She further added, noting:

“I am a bit delirious from fever, so in advance I apologize if this note isn’t too coherent. I have had a really hard time lately, and all your love has been helping me so much. I hope mine reaches you as well. For now– I will have to sing to you from past recordings, and we will reschedule the shows for when the theaters are able to have me back.”

Regina Spektor 2022 Cancelled Tour Dates

The singer performed at her last concert in Chicago on October 9, and played a pre-recorded message over the intercom. The message asked concert-goers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and avoid canceling tour dates.

Check out the tour dates that have been canceled:

October 11 – Ann Arbor, MI at Michigan Theater

October 12 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

October 14 – Ithaca, NY at State Theater

October 15 – Montclair, NJ at Wellmont Theater

October 16 – Washington, DC at Warner Theatre

October 18 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

October 19 – Charlotte, NC at Belk Theatre

October 20 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 25 – San Francisco, CA at The Warfield

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA at Walt Disney Concert Hall

More about Regina Spektor’s recent work

Earlier in June, Regina Spektor released her new studio album Home, before and after via Warner Records. The new album’s tracklist includes Becoming All Alone, Up the Mountain, One Man’s Prayer, Raindrops, SugarMan, What Might Have Been, Spacetime Fairytale, Coin, Loveology, and Through a Door. The Grammy-nominated artist was teasing Loveology since 2019.

Till date, the singer has released six studio albums, with her first album, titled 11:11, which was released in 2001. In August, the singer reissued her debut album alongside a collection of live recordings from her early days in New York City.

Regina Spektor, who was born in Moscow, Russia, moved to New York City when she was a child. She is famous for singing the theme song, You've Got Time, from the series Orange is the New Black. It was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Spektor's album, Begin to Hope, achieved a Gold certification by the RIAA. Following that, her two albums, Far and What We Saw from the Cheap Seats, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200.

Before her studio album, which was released in 2022, Regina Spektor's last work was the album Remember Us To Life, which was released in 2016.

