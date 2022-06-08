Regina Spektor 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Russian-American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has announced the dates of her tour in support of her upcoming album Home, before and after. The artist will perform alongside Norah Jones on certain dates. The tour, boasting a total of 26 dates, will kick off in Napa, CA in June and will go up till October 27, when it will end in Los Angeles.

The artist will make stops in Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Carnegie Hall, Chicago Theater, and Ryman Auditorium before her finale performance in late October at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Regina Spektor 2022 tour dates

June 25 – Napa, CA at Oxbow River Stage *

June 26 – Lake Tahoe, CA at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

June 28 – San Diego, CA at The Rady Shell *

July 05 – Salt Lake City, UT at Sandy Amphitheater

July 06 – Salt Lake City, UT at Sandy Amphitheater

July 08 – Beaver Creek, CO at Villar PAC

July 09 – Denver, CO at Paramount Theater

July 10 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 19 – New York City, NY at Carnegie Hall

July 24 – Philadelphia, PA at The Mann Center *

July 26 – Northampton, MA at The Pines Theater

July 30 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

August 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY at SPAC *

August 02 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 04 – Forest Hills, NY at Forest Hills Stadium *

October 09 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theater

October 11 – Ann Arbor, MI at Michigan Theater

October 12 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

October 14 – Ithaca, NY at State Theater

October 15 – Montclair, NJ at Wellmont Theater

October 16 – Washington, DC at Warner Theatre

October 18 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

October 19 – Charlotte, NC at Belk Theatre

October 20 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

October 25 – San Francisco, CA at The Warfield

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA at Walt Disney Concert Hall

* = w/ Norah Jones

Regina Spektor 2022 tour tickets

The pre-sale for Spektor’s tour began on June 8 at 10:00 am PT with the code autumnregi. The general sale for tickets will begin on June 10 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster.

More about Regina Spektor and her new album

Regina Spektor's new album, Home, before and after, is slated for release on June 24 via Warner. The artist recorded and co-produced the album in New York with producer John Congleton. Regina Spector has also finally shared the single Loveology, which she was teasing since 2019.

The new album’s tracklist includes Becoming All Alone, Up the Mountain, One Man’s Prayer, Raindrops, SugarMan, What Might Have Been, Spacetime Fairytale, Coin, Loveology and Through a Door.

Regina Spektor was born in Moscow, Russia and she moved to New York City as a child. Spektor is known for singing the theme song of Orange is the New Black, You've Got Time, which was nominated under the category, Best Song Written for Visual Media, at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

So far, Regina Spektor has released six studio albums. He first album 11:11 was released in 2001, followed by her second album Songs in 2002. Her third album Soviet Kitsch was her very first album to be released on a record label. In 2009, the artist released her fourth album Far. She released What We Saw from the Cheap Seats in 2012 and then blessed fans with Remember Us to Life in 2016 after a long hiatus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far