What happened to Shatta Wale? Police respond after rumors of the musician getting shot go viral  

Reports have appeared online suggesting that 36-year-old reggae-dancehall rapper Shatta Wale was allegedly shot. Following the rumors which came to light, the police immediately started an investigation into the alleged incident.

News of the Ghana artist being shot broke on Monday, October 18, leaving many fans distressed.

Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., claimed popularity after his hit single ‘Dancehall King’ released. Following the song’s immense popularity, he bagged the Artist of the Year award at the 2014 Vodafone Ghane Music Awards.

Being a jack of all trades, the singer has also become a well-known actor after appearing in several films including Shattered Lives, Never Say Never and The Trial of Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale announces that his life is in danger

The Ghanaian dancehall musician took to Facebook, announcing that his life was in danger. Shatta Wale added that he was on the run following a prophet’s predictions who claimed that the singer would be shot on October 18.

Shatta Wale reveals prophet's prediction that he will be shot on October 18 (Image via Shatta Wale)

The artist also mentioned that the police had not taken any action following the release of such a “threatening statement.”

He added in the lengthy post that this was not the first time he had received a death threat and that he had been a victim of such activities for a long time. He also said that police had done nothing during the previous killing attempts either.

In his Facebook post, Wale wrote:

“Psychological, or emotional trauma is damage or injury to the psyche after living through an extremely frightening or distressing event and may result in challenges in functioning or coping normally after the event.”

Police investigate Shatta Wale being allegedly shot

Police officers immediately launched an investigation into Shatta Wale’s alleged shooting as it was revealed that the event took place in East Legon, Ghana.

They also said in a statement:

“On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.”

Police Officials reveal that the singer was not found in hospitals (Image via Ghana Police Service)

Was Shatta Wale really shot?

The singer’s representative Nana Dope revealed in an interview that the singer was alive following the incident and had been taken to the hospital. However, later Shatta Wale took to the social media platform yet again, revealing that the rumor of him being shot was a prank.

Also Read

Shatta Wale added that he had taken the phones of his team members and proceeded to make the post, causing immense chaos. He also said that he was surprised that security officials could not provide him with protection followed by the fake prediction made by the “prophet.”

Edited by Prem Deshpande