What happened to Sir Pentious at the end of Hazbin Hotel Season 1? Explained

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 finale had everyone on the edge of their seats with its impending fate of the souls in Hell and its peak vivacious visuals. Charlie’s win was absolute, given the viewers supporting Hell over Heaven for once in their lifetime. The finale was indeed a whole package, introducing captivating characters such as Carmila Carmine and Rosie that left the fandom intrigued.

However, the road was not easy for Charlie and others, given many sinner demons in Hell lost their lives besides the exorcists. Even Alastor being cornered by Adam and then disappearing into the shadows as if he were dead had everyone deeply concerned. Nevertheless, the Radio Demon eventually rose again as he retreated after learning he could have lost his life.

Besides Alastor, the character the character that had the audience worried was Sir Pentious, who unfortunately vanished into thin air after Adam attacked him. However, the series didn’t leave fans disappointed by killing off a major character as an unanticipated twist unfolded, restoring the fate spirits of everyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Hazbin Hotel. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Hazbin Hotel: How did Sir Pentious end up in Heaven? Everything we know so far

After dying in the hands of Adam, it wasn’t the end of the road for Sir Pentious, as Mr. Bossman was reborn in Heaven as an angel, an achievement no one saw coming, especially within the confines of season 1. Unbeknownst to Charlie, her dream is now a reality.

Sir Pentious has become the first sinner demon from Charlie's Hazbin Hotel who managed to redeem his soul. Despite the Victorian-era demon proclaiming himself to be evil and cunning outright most of the time, he remained one of the compassionate demons, having better character development than Angel.

While the exact reasons behind Sir Pentious ending up in Heaven weren’t explicitly disclosed, it becomes apparent that he met all the criteria on Adam’s checklist of those deemed worthy of Heaven. Given the events that transpired around the final moments of Sir Pentious in Hell, he selflessly sacrificed his life to save his friends and Charlie’s dream.

Despite knowing he didn’t stand a chance in front of Adam, Sir Pentious, conjuring his steampunk energy, charged directly at the leader of the exorcists with his Egg Boiz. After transitioning into an angel, Sir Pentious' cobra hood gained a jagged edge, evoking angel wings when fanned out.

Besides his hood, his clothes also changed to predominantly white. He also has angel wings now, like every other angel, but retains his snake body and the rest of the attributes. This monumental achievement has certainly left High Seraphim staggered, and Emily elated.

Before dying, Sir Pentious mustered up the courage and confessed his true feelings to Cherry Bomb, who had always been a heartthrob for him. After his bold move on her, where he kissed her to show his affection, Cherry was surprised and deemed the gesture “hot.”

Sir Pentious will be over the moon after learning that he finally managed to woo the one he presumed to be an unrequited love story. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 will be seeing more of Sir Pentious as an angel, who has now become the catalyst for getting her dream approved.

