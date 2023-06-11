In a devastating turn of events, 23-year-old Tava Woodard was brutally murdered during her night shift at the Roadrunner Market in Johnson City, Tennessee, on June 2. The incident occurred less than an hour after two men entered the store, demanding money from the register, which Tava Woodard handed over. Despite her cooperation, the assailants took her life.

Earlier this week, authorities were able to apprehend the father and son duo who were arrested and charged with murder in connection to Tava Woodard's untimely death.

As per the New York Post, Mark Anthony Sexton, Jr., aged 41, has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and driving an unregistered vehicle. His 18-year-old son, Mark Anthony Sexton III, faces charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possible firearm commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. The status of their pleas and legal representation is currently unclear.

Tava Woodard was shot moments after texting friends that she didn't feel safe at her job

On the evening of June 2, Tava Woodard had a tumultuous start to her shift. She spoke to her colleagues and friends about the unsettling experience of dealing with a shoplifter. She also expressed her desire to find a new job, as recounted by her mother, Melissa Jones.

Concerns about safety soon escalated, with Tava Woodard texting her friends that she no longer felt safe at her workplace. According to her mother, all of her coworkers expressed similar sentiments, pointing out that the panic button under the counter was not functioning and had not been connected, as reported by People.

On the day of the crime, Mark Sexton Jr. and his 18-year-old son Mark Sexton III entered the store wearing masks and at gunpoint demanded money from Woodard, as reported by WJHL. After obtaining the money, the duo made their way towards the exit. However, as they were leaving, one of the men turned back and fired a shot from a pistol, killing Tava Woodard, according to an affidavit cited by the outlet.

Mark Anthony Sexton, Jr. (Left) & his son (right) were arrested in connection to Woodard's death (Image via Washington County Detention Center)

Approximately eight minutes later, law enforcement officials arrived at the scene and discovered Woodard's lifeless body on the ground.

During the subsequent investigation, officers located a 9mm shell casing and two blue nitrile gloves in a nearby alley. WJHL reported that these gloves matched the ones worn by the suspects as captured on the surveillance video.

Another glove was discovered near the Sextons' residence, approximately nine blocks away from the crime scene, as reported by the station. Following the release of surveillance images describing the duo, the police received tips indicating that one of the individuals resembled a man named Mark Sexton Jr., according to an affidavit.

Employees at a nearby laundry business informed investigators that both Sexton Jr. and his wife had worked there. They described garments and gloves from the store that matched those worn by the suspects.

Law enforcement officers then stopped a vehicle driven by Sexton Jr., which had an expired registration. His wife and another individual were also present in the vehicle. Subsequently, authorities discovered scrubs and other pieces of clothing at their residence that matched items seen in the convenience store video.

Additionally, blue gloves and a 9mm round bearing the same markings as the casing discovered at the crime scene were also found.

Community remembers Tava Woodard

Tava Woodard, who had recently turned 23, was remembered as a vibrant young woman with a passion for reading. Her love for literature, particularly the Harry Potter series, inspired her aspiration to become a novelist.

Since her tragic passing, the Appalachian mountain community has rallied around Tava Woodard's family, offering an outpouring of support and sympathy. The world outside her immediate circle recognized her as a bright light who fearlessly advocated for human rights, never hesitating to voice her beliefs.

As per WJHL, Johnson City Police Chief Billy Church expressed his profound sorrow, stating that this case ranks among the most heart-wrenching he has encountered during his nearly 30-year law enforcement career.

In honor of Tava Woodard, her family requested people to plant flowers to perpetuate her presence and keep her spirit alive. A memorial was also set up inside the store as a tribute to her.

Melissa Jones, Woodard's grieving mother, also expressed overwhelming gratitude for the support and love her family has received.

