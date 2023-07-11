What happened to Tommy Grays? Maryland teenager on a family vacation killed in Puerto Rico

17-year-old Tommy Grays III was allegedly killed by Carlos Anibal Rosado Martinez in a shooting on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Along with Tommy, his stepfather and uncle were also shot while they were on a beach in the Isla Verde resort area. According to Tommy Grays’ dad, he was an innocent boy and was never involved in physical altercations.

Tommy Grays III was a resident of Olney and used to attend James Hubert Blake High School as a rising senior. According to the school principal, Grays was new to the school but already developed strong bonds with fellow students and teachers.

Law enforcement officials believed that the incident was a “targeted shooting” that occurred after an alleged argument. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up a few days back to meet Tommy’s medical and funeral expenses.

Tommy Grays III’s father claimed that his son was never involved in any physical fights and that people are unfairly describing him as an “aggressor” in the incident

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, a tragic shooting took place on an Isla Verde beach, where three people were shot by Carlos Anibal Rosado Martinez. Among the three victims, 17-year-old Maryland teen Tommy Grays III died, while his stepfather and uncle sustained injuries. The family was reportedly on vacation when the alleged shooting took place after an argument.

The suspect, 23-year-old Carlos, surrendered on Friday, July 7, and has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and also faces several gun charges. According to the victim’s father, Tommy Grays, the matter was settled by the time Carlos opened fire. He further continued:

“My son had actually stopped the situation from happening. He then walked back to the beach and was in the water with his stepfather when the guy came running back up shooting at them.”

In addition, he stated that the people on the island are making his son something that he is not. Tommy Grays described the victim as being innocent and non-violent, adding:

“My boy was an innocent kid with not a single violent bone in his body. He had never been in a physical fight a day in his life and he lost his life and it is being said he was being violent. It makes no sense.”



Tommy Grays further spoke about his son’s excitement to join school as a senior and that he would not get to feel it anymore. According to the authorities, Grays was the third tourist who was allegedly murdered in Puerto Rico over the last two months.

The father further mentioned how important it is to improve the tourism industry on the island and make it safer. He also revealed that local people often end up blaming tourists for such horrific incidents.

“What is happening is it’s been spun as if the tourist was the aggressor in the situation, and that was not the case at all.”

The victim’s dad continued:

“I just want to get my babies home and in a safe place, and I just never want to see this place again.”

The suspect’s bail has been set at $1.4 million

It was confirmed that Tommy’s stepfather, who was shot in the face, is currently in the hospital. The victim’s dad has described him as a “happy soul” who was excited to enjoy the beaches in Puerto Rico. Talking about Tommy Gray III, Principal Shanay Snead of James Hubert Blake High School said:

“Although he was fairly new to the school community, he had developed strong relationships with many students and staff in such a short period. His smile was contagious.”

As mentioned earlier, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched by a family friend named Kilda Siufanua. The fundraiser aimed at raising $15,000, and more than 290 contributors have already donated over $15,700. According to the fundraiser post:

“...No parent should ever have to bury their child and unfortunately Rhonda & Trey’s father Tommy have to with the overwhelming news and the unbearable pain of losing a child, getting them as much support as possible would be absolutely appreciated...”

The victim’s father had to fly to the island soon after he received the tragic news to get back his son’s body home. The suspect is currently in custody, and his bail amount has been set at $1.4 million. It is still unclear if the suspect has retained an attorney or entered a plea deal.

In other news, on May 6, 2023, two NYU students, Franco Medina and Sergio Ruiz, were shot dead in Puerto Rico while attending a friend’s birthday party in a nightclub. The shooting began after an alleged altercation. The victims were reportedly innocent bystanders who were unfortunately caught in the crossfire. Medina and Ruiz were the first two tourists before Tommy Grays III who were killed since May in Puerto Rico.

