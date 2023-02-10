What happened to Zach Roloff? LPBW star Tori reveals her husband’s condition on Instagram, says last 72 hours have been "scary"

Zach Roloff's wife, Tori Roloff, revealed on Instagram on February 9 that her husband recently underwent brain surgery. She wrote in her post that Zach had an “emergency shunt revision” surgery on Thursday and is “doing well and recovering.”

Tori said she hoped that the operation would help Zach Roloff with “his migraines” and praised him for handling the situation “like a rockstar.” She revealed on February 7 that the Little People Big World star needs to have surgery because his “shunt is in need of repair.” The last 72 hours have been very "scary" for the Roloff family.

While the doctors told Tori that it was a routine surgery, she said in her Instagram stories:

“It’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

Tori also revealed that her mother-in-law Amy was “holding down the fort” at her house by staying by their kid’s side while she was at the hospital.

Tori thanks her family and friends for offering help during Zach Roloff's recovery

Tori also thanked her friends and family for reaching out to her and asking what they could do to help her and Zach Roloff. She added in her post:

"Thank you so much to everyone for the prayers that you have covered us in. We feel them!"

Tori Roloff also praised the teams of neurosurgeons for “their attentiveness to Zach’s needs.”

Amy ended her post with the bible verse Jeremiah 17:14, which is:

"Heal me, LORD, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise."

Zach’s father Matt Roloff also shared an update on his son’s health on February 8, stating that the family had been in constant contact and communication. He also said that Tori is advocating for Zach’s best interest.

It is unclear if the father-son finally made up before his surgery as they had been in multiple fights before this over the ownership of their family farm.

What is shunt revision surgery?

According to John Hopkin’s official website, a hollow tube is surgically placed in the brain during shunt revision surgery. This is done to help “drain cerebrospinal fluid” so that the same can be redirected to some other body part.

This surgery is usually done to remove “an obstruction in the ventricular catheters.” It is also performed to relieve the patient from hydrocephalus, helping them with mild dementia and gait difficulty.

Most of the time, the fluid is reabsorbed by:

The lung which is ventriculo-pleural shunt The heart which is ventriculo-atrial shunt The abdomen which is lumbo-peritoneal shunt

Post the surgery, the patient is observed for 24 hours and is released from the hospital four days after the medical procedure. Tori has not revealed when Zach Roloff will be fit enough to go home.

Zach Roloff married Tori in 2015. The couple has three kids, Jackson, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah Luke, 9 months. Zach and his kids have achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that affects the fibroblast growth factor.

