What are Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s net worth? Couple’s fortune explored as they welcome second baby together

MTV's The Hills reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are now parents to two kids. Heidi, 36, and Spencer 39, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, who weighed a 7lb and 9oz, on November 17, 2022, in a hospital in LA.

The couple married in 2008 and had their first child, a boy named Gunner, in 2017. Montag and Pratt were last seen together in the 2018 reboot of The Hills.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's net worth

Heidi Montag is known for her role in the 2006 Laguna Beach MTV spin-off series The Hills, and was also a runner in Celebrity Big Brother Season 11. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, her current net worth is $300,000.

Spencer Pratt has appeared on many reality TV shows like Made in Chelsea, Celebs Go Dancing, and was also featured on The Hills with Heidi. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Spencer’s current net worth is also $300,000.

In 2013, the couple claimed that at one point in time, they had a combined fortune of $10 million but blew it all away. Heidi believed that the world would end in 2012, so she spent a lot of money on luxuries, makeup and 10 plastic surgeries, while Spencer spent $500,000 on crystals.

The pair used their last $2.5 million to produce Heidi’s singing album, which only sold 6000 units.

The couple used to earn money with their appearances on reality TV shows like Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, Celebrity Big Brother and NBC's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. However, it is unclear what they do for an income at the moment.

Heidi and Spencer have also worked together in Wife Swap and The Spyson Hour.

Heidi Montag had false contractions one day before giving birth

Montag went to the hospital on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with a false alarm of contractions. The very next day in an Instagram story, Heidi said that her contractions were closer than every 10 minutes before reaching the hospital. She was sent home because her labor had slowed down, but she soon returned to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy.

In July, Montag had told the US that she had the same symptoms as she had with her first born son but wanted a baby girl. She was shocked when she found out the gender of the baby.

Heidi, who faced some pregnancy issues with her husband, said that her biggest prayer was to have a child because that "would be the best for Gunner." The couple wanted a sibling for Gunner to expand their family.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's relationship timeline

Heidi and Spencer met each other in 2006 at an LA club on the Sunset Strip. At the time, Heidi was already a part of The Hills cast and Spencer had just landed himself a role on the show.

After dating for a year, Spencer gave Heidi a promise ring. In 2008, the couple eloped to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and got married without any family or friends. In 2009, the pair remarried in a church in front of their family, friends and co-stars.

In 2010, the pair filed for divorce when Heidi Montag revealed that she needed space to concentrate on herself. Spencer said that their marriage was just for a show but he he did really love Heidi. The pair got back together the same year and renewed their wedding vows.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have not shared the name of their second baby boy.

