What is Hunter LoNigro’s job? Too Hot To handle season 5 contestant is from Arizona

A new season of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is scheduled to premiere on July 14, 2023. As promised by the trailer, there will be more drama, controversy, heartbreak, and possible connections in this season as well. It mentions the following:

"This summer the heat is rising for a new cast. Things are getting too hot to handle. It's back and hotter than ever.”

There will be no changes to the format in this season as a group of men and women will enter Too Hot to Handle thinking it's an ordinary dating show where they can do whatever they want. As the contestants spend more time, they will realize they're on this particular series.

Once this is done, the contestants will be introduced to the rules that the AI device called Lana will set. Each time a rule is violated, the prize money which is set at $200,000 will be reduced. According to the description of Too Hot to Handle:

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up s*x.”

Hunter LoNigro, a 24-year-old social media influencer from Arizona, USA, will be one of the contestants featured this season.

Hunter LoNigro, a contestant on Too Hot to Handle, seeks someone who is not afraid to take risks

Hunter LoNigro has a following of over 19k on Instagram, and he loves to travel to exotic locations. Furthermore, he also has a backup page, where he has more than 42k followers. Aside from this, he has a YouTube channel with over 220k subscribers. Hunter LoNigro has made a number of posts on his social media profiles that reflect his love for traveling.

A few of the places that Hunter LoNigro has visited recently are Indonesia, Gilli Islands, Denver, Nashville, New York, California, and many more. As he comes to this show, Hunter LoNigro is seeking someone who is adventurous and a risk-taker. Moreover, his Netflix bio mentions how popular he is among his friends:

“Hunter loves spending time with a girl who is an adventure-seeking risk taker…until the next free-spirited head-turner catches his eye. His infectious personality has resulted in Hunter being Mr. Popular in his friendship group."

The document also mentions:

"After Lana dictates her retreat rules, Hunter will have a tough decision on his hands—will money, mates, or Hunter’s mojo take the lead?”

Hunter will be joined by Alex Snell, Elys Hutchinson, Courtney K Randolph, Megan Thomson, Shedre Woodard, Isaac Francis, Christine Obanor, Louis Russell, and Hannah Brooke in this season of the show.

From the moment the show was released in 2020, it has been a fan favorite. As the fans await this upcoming season on social media, there is quite a buzz. Like last season, these 10 single men and women who have trust and commitment issues will try to connect emotionally.

As the show progresses, fans will be able to see who is the most likely to make a bond and who has shown the most growth in both their personalities and relationships. The show's season 4 finale ended with Jawahir and Nick winning the season's prize money worth $89,000.

You can watch the first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 5 on Netflix on July 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes