What if...? season 2 episode 9: Exact release date and time on Disney+, what to expect, and more

What if...? season 2 episode 9 comes to Disney+ on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. This would be the season finale of the animated series' second season which first dropped on December 22. Since then, viewers have been treated with a new episode every day, taking fans to alternate realms in the MCU.

In the last season of the show, a multiversal team made by the watcher confronted an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Ultron in a monumental conclusion that comprised mostly independent stories with a few underlying story elements.

And that's exactly what this season of the hit animated series by Marvel is doing with its narrative framework.

What If...? season 2 episode 9 Where to watch, release date, and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

What If… Strange Supreme Intervened? is the title of What if...? season 2 episode 9, which is the final episode of The Watcher doing what he does best. The episode is slated to air on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 12:00 am PT.

A list of the release dates and times, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 12 am Central Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 3 pm

What If...? Season 2 has a total of nine episodes that have been airing every day since December 22. Ever since its debut in season 1, What If...? and every episode that followed were exclusively available to Disney+ subscribers.

Disney owns the rights to the program, hence it isn't currently available on any other platform. With just one click, customers can get all the information they want about the membership options accessible to them on the Disney+ website.

What If...? season 2 episode 9 what to expect

Expand Tweet

The description of episode 9 contains significant spoilers for anyone who has followed the Multiverse Saga so far. Though Universe Killers may seem like a significant menace, MCU enthusiasts are aware of the real danger to existence. The official synopsis for What If…? season 2 episode 9 reads as follows:

“When Captain Carter teams up with an old friend to hunt down vicious Universe Killers terrorizing the Multiverse, she finds the greatest threat to all existence may be closer to her than she realizes”

With What if...? season 2 episode 9, the end is here for the second season of the show but viewers need not fret since it was announced at a press premiere for the ongoing second season of Marvel’s What…If? has been renewed for an additional third season.

According to the official synopsis provided by Marvel Studios for What if…? season 2:

"Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles."

It adds:

"Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer. ”

Expand Tweet

What if…? season 2 episode 9 returns with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter in what looks like an epic season finale.

Officially dubbed “What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?” airs on Disney+ this Friday, December 30 2023. Fans can catch the previous season of the series on the streaming platform as well, while they wait.