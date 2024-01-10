What If...? Season 3: Tentative release date, what to expect, and more

While Marvel's What If...? Season 2 ended back in December, the show has already teased an upcoming season three. Although it is unclear when the next season is set to come out, one could expect the series to dive even deeper into the multiverse this time around, as the show is all about expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe in various ways.

With What If...? Season 3, we have so far gotten a teaser with Winter Soldier and the Red Guardian, and some information from producer Brad Winderbaum, who said the show will be exploring the Watcher's character even further. So far, it does hint to the fact that season 3 might be following the same formula that has been seen in the previous two seasons.

First What If...? Season 3 teaser featured the Winter Soldier and Red Guardian

Currently, What If...? Season 3 has no release date attached to it. But if we go off based on the break between season one and season two, then we can expect the show to return sometime around 2025.

As of now, there are very little details available on Marvel's What If...? Season 3. Season 2 of the show ended around New Year's Eve, and quickly after that we got a tease for season three, showing viewers what new exciting adventures await them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first teaser for the upcoming season saw Winter Soldier and the Red Guardian being stopped at a police checkpoint by Bill Foster, aka Giant Man, and be chased by him when they flee the scene. Sebastian Stan and David Harbour will be voicing their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts, while Laurence Fishburne will return to voice Foster in the series.

Barbie star American Ferrera will also be joining the show as Ranger Morales, and can be seen in the clip as well.

Season 3 of What If...? will be the first time writer and series creator A.C. Bradley won't be working on the series. She confirmed the news with a post on X saying:

"After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums."

However, she also confirmed that her work will still be featured in the Red Guardian and Winter Soldier episode, which will mark her final episode in the series. So far, no other ideas for season three episodes have been revealed.

While not much is known about What If...? Season 3's plot, we can expect the series to pick up right where season two ended. The end of the last season saw the Watcher and Captain Carter take a scenic journey of the Multiverse, which began at the Multiversal Tree that was first seen in Loki Season 2's finale. One could expect that version of Loki to maybe pop up in the series as well.

Producer Brad Winderbaum also revealed that season three will dive deep into who the Watcher exactly is. In a statement, he said:

"The fact that we have What If…? going into a third season, it means that we can go a little bit deeper with these characters, especially the Watcher."

Those interested can check out season one and season two of the series on Disney+ right now.