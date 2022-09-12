“Let the purge begin”: What is the Safety-T act? Netizens go berserk over Illinois law that releases select criminal defendants on January 1, 2023

The Safety-T act that passed in Illinois is taking over social media by storm. Since the law was passed, it has become a trending topic on social media, with people expressing concerns about their safety in the state.

According to the law in Illinois, around 400 criminals will be released back into the society due to an act that was passed in 2020. However, people are worried about ensuring their and their loved ones' safety and have taken to social media to voice their concerns. One Twitter user even went on to say:

“1 January 2023. Illinois, Chicago, USA. Let the purge begin.”

WethamAurikragi @wetham9

Illinois, Chicago, USA



Let the purge begin 1 January 2023Illinois, Chicago, USALet the purge begin 1 January 2023Illinois, Chicago, USALet the purge begin 🎭

What is the Safety-T act passed in Illinois that is raising the concerns of civilians?

The Safety-T act, passed by the Illinois Criminal Justice Reform, will release certain suspects charged with felonies like second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson. The act, passed in 2020, would release more than 400 criminal defendants.

However, people are now concerned for their safety as criminals held for acts like aggravated battery, robbery, burglaries, hate crimes, aggravated DUIs, vehicular homicides, drug-induced homicides, and all drug offenses, including delivery of fentanyl and trafficking cases, will be released until they are proven guilty.

In cases involving murder or armed robbery, judges will detain defendants under the new law if they find that the defendant poses a real and present threat to the safety of a specific, identifiable person or persons.

This act strips the judges of their roles and rights as they would no longer be able to issue a warrant to an absent defender. Rather, they would now have to send a court order asking them to appear before the court.

Petrified netizens react to the new law of the criminals being released

People are concerned for their safety as a large number of criminals will be roaming the streets, making Illinois an unsafe city to live in. Netizens have been expressing their anxiety and apprehension regarding the same on social media.

Calling the state legislature and the Governor "insane" for passing the law, Twitter users seem to be contemplating leaving the city for good.

Wall Street Silver @WallStreetSilv

It is way too dangerous to live or work there.



The state legislature and Governor are insane to have passed this.







Get out of Illinois.It is way too dangerous to live or work there.The state legislature and Governor are insane to have passed this. Get out of Illinois.It is way too dangerous to live or work there.The state legislature and Governor are insane to have passed this.🔈 https://t.co/F1kltV6QCK

Kameo Williams @gemsinthegym

I need answers.

#blowthewhistle I know y’all chillin’ on your Sunday, relaxing, maybe watching football, doing domestic things, but ummmm, Can someone clue me in on the Purge things happening in Illinois next year?I need answers. I know y’all chillin’ on your Sunday, relaxing, maybe watching football, doing domestic things, but ummmm, Can someone clue me in on the Purge things happening in Illinois next year? I need answers. #blowthewhistle https://t.co/x0g44tqjsP

A video of the Mayor giving details of the new law is being shared on social media. In the 1 minute 5 second video, the mayor is heard talking about how the Safety-T act abolishes cash bail for almost every offense. He says that the law also prohibits officers from removing trespassers from their residences.

A living Human🌸 @thislifetoday Keith Pekau @KeithPekau

Abolishes cash bail for almost every offense.

Individuals on electronic monitoring must be in violation for 48 hours before law enforcement can act.

Prohibits officers from removing trespassers from your residence or business. The SAFE-T Act:Abolishes cash bail for almost every offense.Individuals on electronic monitoring must be in violation for 48 hours before law enforcement can act.Prohibits officers from removing trespassers from your residence or business. The SAFE-T Act:❌ Abolishes cash bail for almost every offense.❌ Individuals on electronic monitoring must be in violation for 48 hours before law enforcement can act. ❌ Prohibits officers from removing trespassers from your residence or business. https://t.co/ZX8tlQdelR @alec_zamora Here is one with no siren sound. twitter.com/keithpekau/sta… @alec_zamora Here is one with no siren sound. twitter.com/keithpekau/sta…

Ray @rayBand__ @alec_zamora Who voted on this law ? Where was this law getting promoted @alec_zamora Who voted on this law ? Where was this law getting promoted

TURNPIKE IKE* @SKREWHAVIN @alec_zamora Is it because jails are overcrowded? How does this make sense @alec_zamora Is it because jails are overcrowded? How does this make sense

JA @MarioMoney23 @x320x2 I just can’t believe they really called it the “SAFE-T” act … when it does the opposite thing @x320x2 I just can’t believe they really called it the “SAFE-T” act … when it does the opposite thing

TikTokers are also convinced that Purge is happening in real life, as plenty of them made videos about the same.

TikTokers are convinced that purge is happening in real-life in Illinois on January 1, 2023. (Image via TikTok)

Netizens are calling it the real-life Purge due to the famous flick that was released in 2014. The movie was about the American government sanctions in a 12-hour period where all criminal activity was legal.

Similarly, citizens are now deeply concerned about this real-life Purge that will take place on January 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Madhur Dave