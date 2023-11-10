What is Jag Bains' religion? Meet the Big Brother season 25 winner

Big Brother wrapped up its 25th season on November 9, crowing a new winner from the Mafia alliance. The three finalists included Bowie Jane, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains. They all fought till the end, attempting to make it to the final two by winning the ultimate three-part HoH challenge.

Matt won the first round, sending him through to round three. Bowie and Jag faced off in round two. Jag won and joined Matt for the final head-to-head. After the HoH competition, voting took place, announcing Jag Bains as the winner of Big Brother 25, awarding him the title and the impressive sum of $750,000.

Jag started off as an underdog, but once he picked up momentum, he became unstoppable. Fans have grown increasingly curious to learn about his job, background, and more.

Jag Bains is a 25-year-old who hails from Omak, Washington, and follows the Sikh religion. He is the proud owner of a gas trucking business and co-owns a real estate brokerage with his brother, which they call Bains Bros.

Everything we know about Jag Bains: The winner of Big Brother season 25

Jag Bains made history on Big Brother by being the first Sikh-Punjabi person to bag the ultimate prize. Looking back at the season, it's hard to fathom how incredibly his journey took off. To start, he wasn't in the majority and was nearly evicted multiple times, but once his strategic gameplay began, he became almost invincible in the competition.

Jag, one of the youngest competitors of the season, is 25 years old. In an interview with Parade prior to his time on the show, he expressed how honored he felt to be selected and how his religion played a great part in shaping him.

As a Sikh person, he stated that his religious practices "humble" him. He also emphasized the importance of representing his "community" on a global scale and took immense pride in it.

“I wear a turban. This is how I represent myself every day. So to come to the show, be who I am, represent not only myself, but my family, my people, my community, it means the world to me.” - Jag told Parade

The Big Brother 25 winner was born to Indian immigrant parents in Washington. His family comprises his folks, his sister Hakikat, his brother Jasmair, and Jag.

Jag Bains has a superb academic and professional portfolio, with several degrees and business ventures to his name. Jag earned a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative History and a BBA, both from the University of Washington. His LinkedIn profile states he is an "avid learner" and likes to "partake in outdoor activities."

"I have experience in consulting, non-profit work, the insurance industry, marketing research, and operations management at local firms." - Jag says on LinkedIn

The Big Brother contestant now owns and operates a "gas truck company" called White Falcon Transport and runs a real estate business with his brother, called Bains Bros.

The final three, Bowie, Matt, and Jag, competed in the last HoH competition. Matt won the first round. Next, Bowie and Jag faced off, and Jag won and ended up in the final round with Matt. The last round had them both tied with scores and then, through a tiebreaker, Jag won.

Jag then chose Matt to be with him in the top two. After the last voting session, Jag won by 4 votes, crowning him the winner of Big Brother season 25. All episodes can be watched on FuboTV and DirectTVStream.