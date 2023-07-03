What did Jemele Hill say about Asian Americans? Journalist labeled a 'racist' over controversial take on Affirmative Action

American journalist and podcaster Jemele Hill was slammed online for being a racist after she shared her thoughts on the Supreme Court's latest ruling on affirmative action. On June 29, Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu took to her Twitter handle to celebrate the federal judiciary's ruling and posted a picture while posing in front of the court's building.

In the caption, Chu said she told her daughter that its a "big day," something that she had been "fighting for."

Retweeting the post, Jemele Hill slammed Chu and other Asian Americans for celebrating the move, stating they "gladly carried the water for white supremacy," and turned against people who fought "diligently" for them.

The US Supreme Court's decision was announced on June 27 in a 6-3 decision where they ruled that considering race as an aspect in college admissions was in violation of the 14th Amendment's clause that guarantees equal protection.

The federal judiciary's verdict stems from allegations that Asian American students were being treated unfairly by being held to a higher standard than black or Hispanic students as a result of affirmative action.

Twitter reacts to Jemele Hill's controversial remarks on Asian Americans

After Jemele Hill's tweet slamming Asian Americans went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users labeled her "racist" with some questioning if she would not get into prestigious institutions with "racial privileges."

One of the users also slammed her for putting other African Americans down because of her words, while others said Jemele Hill loves being a racist.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Hill's remarks on Asian Americans.

Even though the ruling was seen as a win for Asian-American students, many leftists said that the Supreme Court had in effect made it legal to treat black students unfairly.

While speaking to MSNBC, Princeton professor Eddie Glaude criticized the idea of taking Asian students into account by stating that we will soon revert to a "segregated" society.

“To be honest with you, we will return to elite institutions, more specifically being the space for a particular population, for predominantly white and Asian students. We will begin to see a kind of segregated higher education landscape. I’m trying to manage my emotions, but you know, this was just one remedy, affirmative action, the only remedy to the legacy of discrimination in admissions in American higher education.”

This is not the first time that Jemele Hill has bashed minority groups for favoring white supremacy. In January 2023, she claimed that the incident involving Tyre Nichols being beaten up by five black officers was due to racism.

“Just as women sometimes carry the water for misogyny and the patriarchy, black people have definitely done the same for white supremacy. You’re stuck on the faces. I’m looking at the system and why it was created.”

As of writing, Jemele Hill has not responded to the criticism surrounding her tweet.

