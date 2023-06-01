What is Jess Harding’s job? Meet the Love Island contestant from London

ITV is all set to premiere a new season of Love Island 2023 (summer series) on Monday, June 5. A total of 10 singletons will participate in the show to find their life partner. Jessica “Jess” Harding is one of the contestants who is looking forward to connecting with her future husband as she is ready to settle down and have kids.

Jess is a 22-year-old London native who is an Aesthetics Practitioner by profession. In her Love Island introductory video, she said:

“I'm so excited to go in. I actually am ready to settle down and have kids and probably get married I want to be that young MILF.”

Only time will tell whether Jess will find her perfect match regardless of her “ick” list.

Jess Harding thinks she’s single because of her “ick” list

Jess Harding is an Aesthetics Practitioner from London who runs her beauty salon called Candy Aesthetics. The Instagram handle of the company includes several before and after images of her clients.

Although she is a successful independent woman, she has been single for two years. According to her, the reason behind it is her “ick” list. In her interview with Love Island, she mentioned the traits in a guy that gives her ick.

Jess said:

“When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway! Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!”

The type of man she’s looking for should know how to drive as she wants to be the “passenger princess” forever. A good personality and independence were also a few qualities she wants in her life partner.

Apart from being an Aesthetics Practitioner, Jess is also a good dancer. She mentioned that she was a “professional street dancer” when she was young and also got qualified for many British Championships.

Jess is also an avid traveler. Going by her Instagram handle, she has traveled to Amsterdam, Dubai, Thailand, and Ibiza. Until 10 years old, she lived in Spain.

Meanwhile, she is set to win hearts in the Love Island villa.

Love Island season 10: release date, contestants and more

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island season 10 is the summer series which has been filmed on Mallorca Islands in Spain. All 10 islanders will enter a beautiful villa to find a partner and also compete for a £50,000 cash prize.

The official synopsis of the British reality TV show reads:

“A group of men and women participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life.”

The 10 single islanders are Molly Marsh, André Furtado, Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde, George Fensom, Catherine Agbaje, Mehdi Edno, Ella Thomas, Mitchel Taylor, and Jess Harding.

Each week, one or two bombshells/newcomers will enter the villa to stir up some drama. The OG couples may split and swap other partners until they find the one. The show will also include the famous Casa Amor segment where a bunch of newcomers enter the show and try to win the islanders’ hearts.

Love Island UK season 10 will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITVX and ITV2. The show will air on a daily basis at 12:01 am ET.

