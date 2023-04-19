What is Jet Tila's net worth? Celebrity chef all set to host Food Truck Prize Fight on Food Network

Food Truck Prize Fight is set to return this week and take to the streets of Denver. The show will feature three food trucks as they compete in a series of culinary challenges to be the recipients of the ultimate bragging rights, along with a grand prize of $10K and an opportunity to sell their food at "the most-attended concert venue in the world."

Jet Tila, a well-known chef, culinary anthropologist, and businessman, is scheduled to host the show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jet Tila has $1 million net worth.

His Food Network bio states:

"Jet has roots deeply embedded in the industry and ones that significantly establish him firmly in the artform he is most passionate about: storytelling through food."

Tune in on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 pm ET to watch Food Truck Prize Fight on the Food Network.

Jet Tila has appeared in several culinary shows like Chopped and Best Thing I Ever Ate

The Food Network personality, who is set to host the culinary show, was born in Los Angeles, California, to parents who migrated to the United States from China. He is the culinary ambassador for Thailand, appointed by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in LA.

The celebrity chef was initially reluctant about pursuing a career in the kitchen when he was in his 20s, but he "got it together," built a foundation for his passion, and went to Le Cordon Bleu. Jet was also a part of an intensive study program at the California Sushi Academy.

The Food Truck Prize Fight host stated on his website:

"My food is predominantly Thai and Chinese because it was the food I was exposed to growing up. And my cooking overall represents the neighborhood I grew up in LA: between Thai Town, Chinatown, Koreatown, and Little Tokyo."

The website further states that combining his culinary experience and the televised food industry was a “natural move” for him. He previously worked as a producer when he wrote for the Times and was associated with various publications such as National Public Radio and the Food Network.

He has appeared in several culinary shows, including Chopped, CBS Early Show, No Reservations, and Best Thing I Ever Ate. Jet Tila also appeared on Iron Chef America, where he battled Chef Masaharu Morimoto among other well-accomplished chefs.

The host of the Food Truck Prize Fight has participated in multiple food world records, including the world’s largest stir fry, the world’s largest fruit salad, the world’s largest seafood stew, and the world’s largest California roll.

Food Network claims that Jet Tila and Wynn Resorts previously collaborated to launch Wazuzu, a distinctive Pan-Asian restaurant at the Encore Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.

It continued:

"Jet published the award winning 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: Discover a New World of Flavors in Authentic Recipes. From a kid growing up in L.A. in a Thai and Chinese family to a prominent chef and restaurant owner, this book is both a chronology of culinary tradition and also its rediscovery."

