What is Jimmie Allen's net worth? Former DWTS contestant faces another lawsuit

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) saw singer Jimmie Allen compete in the celebrity dancing competition in season 30. During the competition, he was partnered up with Emma Slater and the two placed seventh. The country singer, whose net worth reportedly stands at $2.5 million as reported by CA Knowledge, has released several songs such as Best Shot, Make Me Want To, and was the recipient of the CMA New Artist of the Year award in 2009.

Allen was recently dropped by his record label BBR as he now faces another lawsuit in regards to s*xual assault and harassment. The firm spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, June 9, in a statement about the same. They said:

"BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen. He is no longer an active artist on its roster."

Former DWTS contestant Jimmie Allen faces second lawsuit

The former Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) contestant and country singer, Jimmie Allen, has recently been accused of s*xual abuse for the second time in weeks. The complaint was filed in Tennessee by a woman who is being called Jane Doe 2.

According to the victim, the DWTS cast member assaulted her last year in July and filmed their encounter non-consensually in secret. The alleged victim is currently suing Allen for various charges, including battery, assault, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the report obtained by Variety, the DWTS's Jimmie Allen allegedly hid a phone in the hotel room closet that recorded their physical interaction. This took place in Las Vegas, where the woman noticed the camera and left the hotel with it. She then turned the phone over to the police when she flew back home.

The lawsuit reads:

"Allen sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in his hotel room and then passed out,” the lawsuit reads. “Extremely upset by the assault, Jane Doe 2 was leaving the hotel room when she discovered that Allen had surreptitiously and, without her consent, placed his cell phone in the closet facing the bed and had been videotaping the entire event."

The former DWTS contestant was previously accused of the same charge last month by another woman. At the time, he claimed that the interaction and relationship was consensual and called the accusations “deeply troubling and hurtful.” He further said that her accusations are false and damaging. Allen said that he’s worked incredibly hard to build his career and would mount a “vigorous defense” or take all other legal action to protect his reputation.

The alleged victim in the new lawsuit is suing the Dancing With the Stars contestant, his bodyguard, along with the company who employed the bodyguard. She first met Jimmi Allen in a flight in May 2022. At the time, she didn’t know who he was and after the flight, Allen’s bodyguard asked for her number on behalf of the singer, after which they spoke for months.

DWTS is set to return to screens with season 32 in the fall of 2023 and will air on Mondays at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

