Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) X Babies: 5 stars who have welcomed the new additions

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) star Witney Carson recently welcomed her second child with Carson McAllister on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The two announced the new addition via social media, as Carson posted an Instagram story of herself with the newborn baby with the caption “he’s here.”

She first shared her pregnancy with the world during season 31’s semifinals in November 2022. They previously welcomed their first-born, Leo, in January 2021.

Carson is not the only DWTS cast member to welcome a baby into their lives; Peta Murgatroyd, Karina Smirnoff, Jenna Johnson, and Sharna Burgess are among the professional dancers who are also parents.

5 DWTS pros who are parents

DWTS has seen numerous professional dancers compete with celebrities as they attempt to win the Mirrorball trophy. The show wrapped up season 31, which is when pro-dancer Witney Carson announced her second pregnancy during the semi-finals of the Disney+ show.

She said at the time:

"I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby no. 2."

Carson is among those professional dancers who are also parents.

1) Witney Carson

The DWTS professional dancer welcomed her and Carson McAllister’s second baby on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The couple took to social media to announce the presence of the newborn and further added that the baby was getting “100% oxygen” and was breathing a lot faster. They added that they had to take the baby to the NICU to bring it down. She again took to Instagram two hours later to inform fans that while he needs to be monitored closely, she is so happy to be holding him.

2) Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy became parents to their son Shai on January 4, 2017, ahead of their wedding, which took place on July 8, 2017. Earlier this year, in April 2023, they revealed the gender of their second baby. They shared a video on Instagram and wrote that when they heard that he was fully healthy, they both shrieked with joy.

The DWTS star added:

"There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses pause (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results."

3) Karina Smirnoff

In November 2022, the DWTS alum took to social media to share the first-ever picture of her son, Theo. At the time, baby Theo was 7 months old. She shared a picture of him in honor of election day, as he was seen wearing an I Voted sticker, and captioned the picture, "My everything."

4) Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their son, Rome, in January 2023. She further shared a picture of her husband getting a tattoo of their son’s birthdate. While this isn’t the couple’s first pregnancy, it is their first born child. Jenna opened up about her miscarriage while in conversation on Good Morning America and added that nobody knew that they were pregnant.

She added:

"We were in Dallas for a show, and while we were practicing, we did something, and I just turned to him. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm — I think I'm bleeding."

5) Sharna Burgess

The DWTS star welcomed baby Zane into the world in June 2022 with Brian Austin Green. The couple shared pictures of the baby with the world in July 2022, and Sharna wrote that her “heart is now forever outside” her body.

DWTS season 32 was renewed alongside season 31 by Disney+ and will feature Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough as co-hosts.

Poll : 0 votes