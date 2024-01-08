What did Jonathan Majors say about his conviction? Actor speaks up for first time since trial

Jonathan Majors has been one of the leading topics of discussion by the end of 2023, thanks to his high-profile assault case concerning his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. After a trial that lasted two weeks, Majors was found guilty of the allegations against him. This includes two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault over a domestic dispute, which could see the actor face a year of prison time.

Ahead of the sentencing on February 6, 2024, the actor has spoken out for the first time about the incident that led to this trial in a new interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

The Marvel star, who has already been removed from the iconic role of Kang, the Conquerer, has maintained that he had nothing to do with Jabbari's injuries. He has also stated that he was "absolutely shocked and afraid" when the guilty verdict was announced.

He further said on ABC:

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

Throughout the interview, Jonathan Majors claimed that he never laid a hand on Jabbari and was not responsible for the injuries.

"I shouldn’t have been in the relationship"- Jonathan Majors on his verdict and allegations

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari's feud reached high stakes from the very start, as the actor was involved in several of the industry's biggest projects. The incident dates back to March 2023, when Jabbari alleged that Majors assaulted her in the backseat of their car, something that video evidence also depicted.

But Majors' defense team argued that Jabbari was the aggressor in the case and that she had fabricated some of the allegations.

When speaking about Jabbari's injuries, which became a key cog in the case, Majors said:

"That did not happen...I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it."

When asked about whether there was any responsibility on him for whatever happened that night, Jonathan Majors said:

"I shouldn’t have been in the car. I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship....If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, ‘I want to see someone else’ or ‘I’m done now,’ I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things."

Following this, the Marvel actor continued to claim that none of her injuries were his fault. He added:

"I was reckless with her heart, not with her body....My hands have never struck a woman, ever."

The actor may face prison time, but with high-profile cases like this, he could be let off with probation alone. The primary challenge for the actor remains clearing his name and getting back into Hollywood, something that Majors claimed in the interview he intends to do.

However, unless there is some twist in the tale following Jonathan Majors' sentencing, it will be a long way to the top for the actor and a difficult one as well.