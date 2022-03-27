What did Joyner Lucas say? Rapper apologizes to Machine Gun Kelly after Lollapalooza Chicago diss

On Thursday, March 24, rapper Joyner Lucas snapped at the Lollapalooza music festival’s organizers while also ranting against artist Machine Gun Kelly. In a series of tweets, which has since been deleted, Lucas called out Lollapalooza for using his name along with less popular artists.

The rapper also claimed that they offered him relatively low compensation for his involvement in the event. Further adding that even though Lucas had declined their offer to join the festival, yet the organizers included his name on the artists’ posters, which they shared on Tuesday.

a lot of people saying things about me "crying and complaining" when shit don't go my way. Lot of comments telling me to "work harder and stop being emotional"… you know what? You right… I have a history of being upset at certain things and taking it to social media. I own that

The bill shared by Lollapalooza featured headlining artists in bigger fonts above the rest of the rosters’ names. The headlining artists included the likes of Greenday, Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. Meanwhile, Joyner was pushed to the middle of the tier-list with his name written in a significantly smaller font.

Joyner Lucas’ apology to Machine Gun Kelly after snapping at him in a Twitter rant

Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh

After initially putting the blame on “Russian hackers” behind his rant, Joyner Lucas again took to Twitter to apologize to Machine Gun Kelly. On March 26, Lucas made a series of tweets where he owned up to his previous rants on the platform.

The Massachusetts native said,

“I have a history of being upset at certain things and taking it to social media. I own that.”

In his later tweets, he directed his apology to MGK and wrote,

“I cant throw a Tantrum and shoot at n**gaz for nothin. @machinegunkelly did absolutely nothin to me to deserve that lame tweet. If u readin this, I apologize dog.”

Joyner Lucas' apology tweets towards MGK

While he initially cited that the reason for his rant was because Lucas believed he deserved “better s**t.” The rapper insinuated that he should not determine what he deserves and ‘check’ himself. Lucas stated that he “(is) the biggest independent artist in the world,” with the exception of fellow rappers like Tech N9ne and RUSS.

What did Joyner Lucas say in his deleted rant?

In his original chain of tweets, Lucas expressed his feelings about being clubbed together with less popular artists. The rapper was also salty about the font size of his name in the flier compared to Machine Gun Kelly’s name. He wrote:

“n****z who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my sh*t hella small on the flier!”

4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. Your 2022 Lineup is here!

In his tweets, the rapper referred to Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) as “goofy-a** ni**a.” Additionally, Lucas also referenced MGK’s infamous beef with Eminem and said:

“Lol What my brother Marshall [Eminem] did to this n**** @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n**** who paints his nails.”

Machine Gun Kelly is yet to respond to Lucas’ initial diss and later apology. Meanwhile, Lucas is not the only artist who has been pushed down on the poster despite being popular. The poster from Lollapalooza also included CharliXCX around the middle in smaller font.

