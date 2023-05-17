What did Ken Rosato say to get fired? Eyewitness news Hot mic scandal explored

WABC-TV anchor Ken Rosato was recently fired from ABC 7 after he reportedly made a comment which pointed at his co-anchor Shirleen Allicot. Eyewitnesses disclosed that Rosato used a four-letter word for his co-anchor and was removed from the channel after he called her a "c**t on a hot mic." Rosato's colleagues were not aware of his removal until May 12, 2023, and the reason behind the same was not revealed to them.

Rosato was not on air when he spoke the word and insiders stated that he used the word on an open mic following which he was fired from the channel. Meanwhile, ABC7 is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

What happened to Ken Rosato after he made the remarks?

Rosato's words were heard in an open mic (Image via Ken Rosato/Facebook)

According to multiple online sources and insider eyewitnesses, Ken Rosato made an off-color remark. Although he was off-air, the remark was heard on an open mic following which he was fired. Another source stated that Rosato was immediately "fired for cause."

Another insider stated that there was no clarity on the word he used but there were speculations that it was possibly a racial slur. However, Ken's representative refused to agree to the same and said:

"Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue. Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality."

The general manager for ABC 7 mentioned in an email that Rosato is not a part of WABC anymore and expressed gratitude towards him for his contributions over all these years.

The management also had individual discussions with the co-anchors of Rosato regarding everything that happened, but the reasons for Rosato's firing were not revealed to them. His biography has been already erased from the list of reporters currently hired at WABC.

Ken Rosato has worked for different news stations since the beginning of his career

Ken Rosato started his career as an anchor and reporter for WNYW-TV and WFOR-TV. He then worked for WLIW21, 1010 WINS Radio, WBLI-FM/Long Island, and WLNY-TV/New York.

Rosato started appearing on WABC-TV in 2003 and joined as an anchor for Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon in 2007. He competed against the best of the best reporters at the time and he was also the recipient of an Emmy Award for covering the steam pipe explosion in New York City.

Rosato had to undergo surgery in 2010 and he had to take a break from his anchoring duties for the same. One of his kidneys was not functioning at the time and had to be removed and doctors also recommended he get treated as soon as possible. Ken later expressed his gratitude towards all those who sent their best wishes to him.

According to his bio on the ABC New York website, he loves to go to the opera and he initially aimed to become a veterinarian. The website also mentioned cooking as another one of his interests.

In an interview, Ken was questioned about the glorious moment of his life and he revealed that it was the moment when he got the opportunity to host ABC New York's news program. Rosato also stated that he was working as a freelance reporter in the beginning and when he joined as an anchor, the ratings for ABC New York increased.

