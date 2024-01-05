What kind of Dog is Boy in Love and Monsters? Breed and more explained

In the thrilling 2020 adventure flick Love and Monsters, viewers get to follow Joel Dawson and his adorable dog pal, Boy, as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Pretty much for the entire film, Boy, the Australian Kelpie stole the show.

The dog in Love and Monsters is played by two dogs named Hero and Dodge, who add a ton of charm to the movie. It's a super fun and exciting film that combines humor, charm, and thrilling adventures, all thanks to the amazing bond between Joel and Boy.

Shot in Australia, the movie received a lot of praise and even got nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 93rd Academy Awards. Though fans are still not sure if there will be a sequel, the way the film ends suggests exciting possibilities for more adventures in the future.

What kind of dog was Boy in Love and Monsters?

In the 2020 movie Love and Monsters, the dog Boy is a smart Australian Kelpie. Australian Kelpies are famous for being smart, adaptable, and sporty.

According to Screen Rant, they're also known for being loyal and great companions. These pups rock a fancy double coat that comes in all sorts of colors such as black, red, fawn, chocolate, or blue.

Australian Kelpie dogs are smart and adaptive (Image via Wikipedia)

They may or may not have tan markings. Their fur is thick and keeps them cozy in any weather. Australian Kelpies are famous for their herding skills, and sometimes they might even try to herd kids, pets, or even cars when they're not working with a flock.

In the movie Love and Monsters, the Australian Kelpie, not only adds to the story but also shows off the impressive traits of the breed, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Does the Dog in Love and Monsters live?

In this apocalyptic story, the main dog character Boy, not only manages to stay alive during the crazy events but also rocks it in the crazy new world.

As an asteroid smashes into Earth and causes huge changes in plants and animals, humanity is almost wiped out. But this dog named Boy steps up and becomes a strong friend to Joel, the main character in the movie. Boy helps Joel survive in the dangerous world after the apocalypse.

In the movie, even though Boy faces tough times and gets separated, he's alive and the bond between him and his human friend is unbreakable.

Does Dylan O'Brien have a dog?

Joel Dawson is portrayed by actor Dylan O'Brien (Image via IMDb)

Dylan O'Brien, famous for his Teen Wolf gig, hangs out with his furry buddy Tony. The actor was seen taking a leisurely walk around NYC with Tony in September 2021, clearly enjoying the company of his four-legged pal.

It's worth mentioning that the actor's love for dogs also spills over into his work life. As mentioned, in the 2020 Netflix flick Love and Monsters, he joined forces with Boy, an Aussie Kelpie, showing off a super sweet connection between actor and doggy co-star in the movie biz.

Catch Love and Monsters on Netflix, Netflix Basic with Ads, ROW8, Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu.