"What kind of person thinks this is art?": Jamie Lee Curtis office photo artwork sparks widespread outrage 

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis is facing immense backlash on social media for a deleted Instagram post. In the social media upload, the star uploaded a photo of her office which also featured a picture of a naked child inside what seemed to be either a garbage bin or suitcase. Netizens have since taken to Twitter to express their outrage over the strange artwork.

Quisha King aka Keisha King @ImQuishaK What kind of person thinks this is art? And what kind of people walk into Jamie Lee Curtis's office and doesn't find this picture disturbing?? What kind of person thinks this is art? And what kind of people walk into Jamie Lee Curtis's office and doesn't find this picture disturbing?? https://t.co/3cTiXgrBZ8

In the now-deleted Instagram post, Jamie Lee posted an image of her office on Instagram. She also mentioned Comet Pictures in the post, which is a media production company she started in 2019. In the caption, she wrote:

“Ok. This is a weird post. But I have Covid, so f**k it. During one of the SAG nomination panels for @everythingeverywheremovie I told the story of how I ended up with my office furnished with my beautiful Pollack chairs from that movie. I mentioned if people followed me, that was not a cheap trick to try to get people to boost my numbers, but I couldn’t figure out how else to get the picture out into the world, that I would post a picture of them on my IG in my offices for @comet.pictures and I am a truth teller so here you go.”

Although internet users were saddened to hear that Jamie Lee had gotten Covid, others were disturbed by the artwork. The 2003 piece, "The Tub," was reportedly created by artist Betsy Schneider. Twitter user @samanthamarika1 revealed that the photograph was under the website Sweet is the Swamp and was later turned into the painting.

Netizens react to Jamie Lee Curtis’ office artwork

Internet users were incredibly disturbed by the artwork. Many could not believe that Jamie lee Curtis was boldly showing off the niche piece. Several netizens brought up Jeffrey Epstein’s “p*edophile island.” They claimed that the actress was a regular visitor to the island where Epstein reportedly took part in child s*x trafficking, so it should not be surprising that the actress promoted the strange artwork.

A few reactions to the painting present in Jamie Lee Curtis’ office read:

Rachel Liz @AnnoyedMiss @samanthamarika1 I try to be open minded and know that art is subjective but there’s such a level of sick to this specific type of art that I will never ever understand and can’t help but judge those who collect it. @samanthamarika1 I try to be open minded and know that art is subjective but there’s such a level of sick to this specific type of art that I will never ever understand and can’t help but judge those who collect it.

Chris Eisert @edboomstick @samanthamarika1 And the scary thing is.. you know how they say people display or do things in plain site.. even keep things as a trophy. Just putting that out there.. because now-a-days with certain celebrities and all, I wouldn't put it past them. @samanthamarika1 And the scary thing is.. you know how they say people display or do things in plain site.. even keep things as a trophy. Just putting that out there.. because now-a-days with certain celebrities and all, I wouldn't put it past them.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ artwork scandal comes in light of Balenciaga’s recent campaign controversy. The luxury fashion house was accused of promoting child p*rnography and exploitation in their recent 2022 “Gift Collection.” The campaign’s advertisements featured kids holding teddy bears in leather bondage gear and a legal document pertaining to a child p*rn case.

Balenciaga has since apologized for the campaign and removed the advertisement from their social media platforms.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s reaction to Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globe win is now on a t-shirt

The 64-year-old actress also made headlines recently for uploading a picture of herself wearing a meme t-shirt created by Erin Gallagher. The clothing piece showcased Jamie Lee’s excited reaction to Michelle Yeoh’s Tuesday win.

In an Instagram post, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote online:

“I’m still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women. @erin.gallag.her highlighted it with her gorgeous post and word anthem of support and somehow from Tuesday night to Friday night it became a T-shirt that was left outside my home with a dozen everything bagels from my @everythingeverywheremovie family. I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it.”

Jamie Lee Curtis went on to congratulate Yeoh by saying- “YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!”

Poll : 0 votes