What did Levi Axtell do? Minnesota dad kills elderly offender with moose antler

Levi Axtell, a 27-year-old Minnesota father, confessed to killing a s*x offender on March 8. The offender has been identified as 77-year-old Lawrence V. Scully. Levi Axtell arrived at a police station covered in blood and admitted to having fatally beaten Scully up at his home on Wednesday.

Axtell claimed that in 2018, Scully had stalked his toddler daughter while she was at her daycare. Scully allegedly parked his vehicle near the daycare and “attempted to groom” the toddler. Axtell is currently charged with second-degree murder.

According to authorities, several allegations have come to light against Lawrence V. Scully, and most of them were related to harassment. Levi Axtell beat the alleged s*x offender to death with a shovel and moose antler.

27-year-old Levi Axtell had no past serious criminal history

A Minnesota dad named Levi Axtell arrived at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and confessed that he killed Lawrence V. Scully with a moose antler and a shovel. According to Axtell, Scully stalked his toddler daughter at her daycare back in 2018 when she was only 22 months old. Levi Axtell was charged with second-degree murder. Defense attorney Dennis Shaw mentioned that the 27-year-old had no past serious criminal history.

According to court records, Levi Axtell opted for an order of protection, which was granted. However, within several weeks, the order was dismissed. As per Star Tribune, almost two years later, Axtell wrote a post on Facebook that said:

“Only cure for p*dophiles? A bullet.”

Scully was a convicted s*x offender, who was found guilty of s*xually assaulting a 6-year-old girl back in 1979. He was freed from jail in 1982, and the same has been confirmed by Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

After Axtell admitted to killing Scully, the police arrived at his residence and found him with “major head trauma and surrounded by blood.” They concluded that he had died and the medical examiner mentioned that Scully also had defensive wounds to his arms.

A witness further called the cops when they saw someone destroying Scully’s car and heard screams coming from the house. A criminal complaint was filed against Axtell and he told officers that he repeatedly hit Scully with the shovel before “finishing him off” with a moose antler. The complaint further mentioned that he reportedly entered the residence at around 4.45 pm on March 8.

It also said:

“Defendant said he had known (Scully) for a long time, and believed him to have s*xually offended children in the past. Defendant said he had observed (Scully) parked in his vehicle at locations where the children were present and believed he would re-offend.”

After arriving at the police station to confess, Levi reportedly asked the officers to restrain him, so that he did not hurt anybody there.

Scully reportedly campaigned to become the mayor of Grand Marais in 2014

When Scully was convicted in 1979, he wasn’t considered a threat to society. In 2014, he also filed as a candidate for the mayor of Grand Marais. However, during the campaigns, many people questioned his past behavior and criminal records. Then, in 2018, he faced several s*xual misconduct allegations involving minors. That was the same year that Levi Axtell asked for protection against him.

In the petition, he wrote:

“They do not know each other. The respondent waits for the victim to go on walks from daycare and tries to talk to her… He has been there many times stalking children in his van. I have seen him parked right next to the school… He is a convicted p*dophile and him stalking and attempting to groom my daughter is completely inappropriate and needs to stop.”

On Saturday, Katrina Axtell, who appeared to be Levi’s sister, took to Facebook to thank the entire community that has shown support for the 27-year-old.

She wrote:

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of support I am seeing online right now in light of Wednesday’s tragedy. When a community member is in crisis, we often feel at a loss for how to support them.”

She continued:

“When words don't feel like enough, it can be easy to err on the side of silence out of a desire to respect the privacy of the family involved. I would like to welcome you to share your words in support of Levi and our family.”

Levi Axtell is currently booked in Cook County, and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 10, 2023.

