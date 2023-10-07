What is Lewis? Where to buy, price, and all about the viral Target Halloween decoration sensation

Tiktokers are going gaga over Lewis, a sassy Halloween decoration that's sold by Target. The eight-foot-tall decoration features an orange pumpkin head over a ghoulish body draped in a tattered black cloak. What's more, several viral clips of this Jack-O-Lantern show him saying his catchphrase:
"I am not a Jack-O-Lantern. My name is Lewis."
According to Know Your Meme, this 8-ft. tall jack-o-lantern was first discovered by TikToker user Shannon Murphy, @imshannonduh, on September 27. Within a week, Lewis became a viral sensation, with users sharing clips of the animatronic with the hashtag #MyNameIsLewis, which has over 24.5 combined million views on TikTok.
One video shared on September 30, 2023, by the user, @rileymadison00 boasts over 8.5 million views and over 1.6 million likes at the time of writing this article.
Lewis is sold out in all Target stores and also is out-of-stock on the store's website
The animatronic ghoul is sold under the name 8' Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul for $180. Designed by Hyde & EEK! Boutique, known for selling Halloween-related items since 2008, the decoration features more than one catchphrase.
When its talk button is pressed, it says one of six pre-recorded phrases. Apart from the one already mentioned before, the others reportedly are: "Trick or treat all you creepy crawlers," "Crooked smile and a glowing eye, I see all your tricks from way up high," "I'm so happy you could carve out the time to come out tonight," "“I fear nothing, night or day, except a strong breeze to make me sway,” and "Happy Halloween my little ghouls." Following his lines, the Jack-O-Lantern concludes his sentence with his signature evil laugh.
While marketed as a porch decoration, it is designed for both indoor and outdoor use and requires to be plugged into a power source or a surge protector to supplement its light and sound features. It can be placed stand-alone or complemented with other spooky season accessories.
"Display it next to your graveyard scene in your backyard or place it anywhere on your front porch to welcome trick-or-treaters," its description says.
Weighting about 25.3 pounds, the ghoul is 95 inches high, 49.2 inches wide, and about 25.7 inches deep.
As the Jack-O-Lantern went viral, internet users started sharing fan art of the decoration, with the one by @basic.amoeba boasting over 130k likes and over 600k views. What's more, the object soon was associated with the LGBTQ+ movement after several TikTokers made comments about his preferences.
"Met a celeb today." Netizens react to Lewis
As news of the Halloween decoration, spread netizens were quick to express their love for the ghoul.
Target has not commented on the viral Halloween decoration. And there is no news on how many pieces have been sold or whether the Jack-O-Lantern will be restocked.