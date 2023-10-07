What is Lewis? Where to buy, price, and all about the viral Target Halloween decoration sensation

Tiktokers are going gaga over Lewis, a sassy Halloween decoration that's sold by Target. The eight-foot-tall decoration features an orange pumpkin head over a ghoulish body draped in a tattered black cloak. What's more, several viral clips of this Jack-O-Lantern show him saying his catchphrase:

"I am not a Jack-O-Lantern. My name is Lewis."

Expand Tweet

According to Know Your Meme, this 8-ft. tall jack-o-lantern was first discovered by TikToker user Shannon Murphy, @imshannonduh, on September 27. Within a week, Lewis became a viral sensation, with users sharing clips of the animatronic with the hashtag #MyNameIsLewis, which has over 24.5 combined million views on TikTok.

One video shared on September 30, 2023, by the user, @rileymadison00 boasts over 8.5 million views and over 1.6 million likes at the time of writing this article.

Lewis is sold out in all Target stores and also is out-of-stock on the store's website

The animatronic ghoul is sold under the name 8' Light and Sound Pumpkin Halloween Ghoul for $180. Designed by Hyde & EEK! Boutique, known for selling Halloween-related items since 2008, the decoration features more than one catchphrase.

When its talk button is pressed, it says one of six pre-recorded phrases. Apart from the one already mentioned before, the others reportedly are: "Trick or treat all you creepy crawlers," "Crooked smile and a glowing eye, I see all your tricks from way up high," "I'm so happy you could carve out the time to come out tonight," "“I fear nothing, night or day, except a strong breeze to make me sway,” and "Happy Halloween my little ghouls." Following his lines, the Jack-O-Lantern concludes his sentence with his signature evil laugh.

While marketed as a porch decoration, it is designed for both indoor and outdoor use and requires to be plugged into a power source or a surge protector to supplement its light and sound features. It can be placed stand-alone or complemented with other spooky season accessories.

"Display it next to your graveyard scene in your backyard or place it anywhere on your front porch to welcome trick-or-treaters," its description says.

Weighting about 25.3 pounds, the ghoul is 95 inches high, 49.2 inches wide, and about 25.7 inches deep.

As the Jack-O-Lantern went viral, internet users started sharing fan art of the decoration, with the one by @basic.amoeba boasting over 130k likes and over 600k views. What's more, the object soon was associated with the LGBTQ+ movement after several TikTokers made comments about his preferences.

"Met a celeb today." Netizens react to Lewis

As news of the Halloween decoration, spread netizens were quick to express their love for the ghoul.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @skeleton_kru)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @ABBACCHIO)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @carzooski)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @JacobBarrens, @havocingboo)

Target has not commented on the viral Halloween decoration. And there is no news on how many pieces have been sold or whether the Jack-O-Lantern will be restocked.