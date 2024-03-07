What is Lindsay Lohan's net worth in 2024? Fortune explored as actress tipped to be godmother of Ayesha Curry's baby

Lindsay Lohan had a roller coaster ride in Holywood, rising, falling, and resurging again in the industry as one of its top talents over the years. The Mean Girls star is arguably one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry, yet her stories of bankruptcy and personal setbacks are no secret.

Right now, Lindsay Lohan is reportedly expected to be the godmother of Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's fourth child. This has brought the actress back into the conversation after she made a return to the industry with the holiday film, Falling for Christmas.

While there are many estimates about Lindsay Lohan's fortune, with different sources claiming it could go up to $100 million, according to Cosmopolitan, her present net worth is just over $1.5 million. The same source claims that Lindsay Lohan's net worth may increase with the increasing price of NFTs.

Lindsay Lohan amassed her wealth from her career in the entertainment industry

Lohan built her wealth from her film career, which comprised some Hollywood gems like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Much to fans' delight, the latter movie is also getting a sequel.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lohan earned as much as $28 million from her movies alone, making her one of the most in-demand actresses of the time. Her film salary was extremely high and initially touched figures like $550,000 (for Freaky Friday).

Other hit projects like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls reportedly earned her a million dollars each. After Mean Girls, Lohan's popularity went through the roof, and she earned $7,500,000 for only three movies, Herbie Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, and Georgia Rule.

Sadly, this run did not last forever as Lindsay soon got into personal and legal troubles, resulting in her losing a significant amount of her fortune.

Apart from acting, Lindsay also made good money with her music career, which was short-lived, but had a significant impact on the industry. Her 2004's Speak has also gone platinum since then.

Despite building an immense fortune through acting and music, Lohan went bankrupt in 2012, following a long stint of legal and personal troubles. After several controversies surrounding the actress, she finally started making a financial recovery and currently has a net worth of $1.5 million, which is on an upward curve.

Lindsay Lohan also revealed to Forbes in 2021 that her passive income from royalties was a very important part of her financial recovery. She could also gain significantly from the rise of NFTs.

"The process of receiving royalties for your work is not the most seamless and there are multiple parties involved and many moving parts. With tokenization, the process is transferred onto the blockchain in such a way that every time the art, music, movie, etc. is used or shared, the artist would automatically receive royalties. I think it’s a great way to bridge the gap between the consumer and artist."

The actress is presently active in the industry and is often seen in new projects. As for whether she is going to be the godmother of Ayesha Curry's child, it will only be confirmed after the child is born.