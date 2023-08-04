What does listening only and obstructed view seats mean?  Beyoncé and Taylor Swift fans express disappointment for selling overpriced tour tickets

Fans of music icons Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are voicing their concerns about the availability of obstructed-view or listening-only tickets during the ongoing world tours of the famous pop stars. Swift is on her Eras tour, while Beyoncé is doing her Renaissance World Tour, both currently touring across the United States.

Amidst the excitement and anticipation of these grand concert experiences, many fans have been frustrated with ticket prices and the challenge of securing seats due to overwhelming demand. However, a new point of issue has emerged as fans have begun to raise objections about the sale of listening-only and obstructed-view seats.

These specific tickets come with a disclaimer of having partially obstructed views, and it often varies according to the concert venue itself. Generally offered at a reduced cost, supporters of the artists have been arguing that the tickets remain expensive even after having no proper visibility of the stage.

A fan has shared the concert experience via a tweet:

Sachelle Reed @SachelleOnAir Not me getting floor tickets to Beyonce and this monstrous thing is in my way...🥴 TF so disappointed. It did not say obstructed view pic.twitter.com/FuJZWLdwYq

Instances captured from recent Swift performances reveal some attendees seated in "obstructed view" sections – typically priced at $49 – positioned directly behind the main stage. Consequently, many of these fans can only catch glimpses of Taylor when she comes onto the walkway.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's fans shared their disappointment over obstructed-view tickets

Fans of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the listening-only and obstructed-view tickets, which were being sold for an expensive price of over $900.

Concertgoers voiced their frustration over the limited concert experience and high costs, sparking a heated online debate about ticket affordability and the value they offer.

The Yogart Lady @nicspalate1 Selling no view listening seats at a Beyoncé concert should be a criminal offense @Ticketmaster

SpenceTN @1CrowdedTable (You have a beautiful city!!). Enjoy the spectacular show!!!!! This was my view from Nashville. No bad seats bc she does a great job w jumbo screens!) @hauntedintro That’s a great post.(You have a beautiful city!!). Enjoy the spectacular show!!!!! This was my view from Nashville. No bad seats bc she does a great job w jumbo screens!) pic.twitter.com/imrgEQQGxD

Nancyyyyy✨✨✨ @Nancitaaaax3 For those of you purchasing Taylor tickets for 2k+ for seats without view of the stage .. BRO HOW ?!?!?!? because I just can’t bring myself to do it no matter how badly I wanna go

carys ❀IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT @CarysThaxter kind of sad @TicketmasterUK sold me an obstructed view seat with no warning when i chose the normal side view seats ☹️🥲 but maybe i’ll see taylor leaving the concert or something🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲

These concerns voiced by these music fans shed light on the balance between affordability and the concert experience. As Taylor Swift and Beyoncé continue to dazzle audiences, the discussion surrounding ticket offerings and seating arrangements is expected to remain center stage.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is an American singer-songwriter celebrated for singing, songwriting, and acting. Her mesmerizing vocal performances and captivating stage presence have elevated her to a pop culture icon.

Emerging as a prominent figure as part of the girl group Destiny's Child, she achieved tremendous acclaim with chart-topping tracks like Say My Name. Her solo career followed with her debut album Dangerously In Love, featuring megahits such as Crazy in Love.

She has also entered the acting industry, with notable roles in films like Dreamgirls. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through her successful startup in the fashion and fragrance industries. Her advocacy extends to Important social causes, including gender parity and racial justice, earning her widespread respect.

The depth of her artistic expression can be seen in her vibrant music videos and groundbreaking live performances, including unforgettable displays at the Super Bowl halftime show and Coachella.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter whose artistic impact is widely recognized. Swift's creative journey commenced through country music, marked by her debut album introducing hits like Tim McGraw. Her evolution into the pop genre with the release of 1989 propelled her to high levels of popularity.

Swift has mastered personal narratives in her music, followed by albums such as Fearless, Speak Now, and Red, which firmly established her dominance within the industry. Through introspective lyrics and relatable themes, it has made a deep, diverse global fan base.

Beyond her musical achievements, Swift has many Grammy awards. And she is also renowned for her philanthropic endeavors and support of education and disaster relief initiatives. She is a vocal advocate for artists' rights and employs her platform to raise positive change.

Overall, the contributions of both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's music show a legacy of talent, resilience, and dedication that continues to captivate hearts worldwide.