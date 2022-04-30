What is Locked-in Syndrome? Causes explored as Lacey Fletcher found 'melted' into couch at parents home

Lacey Fletcher, a 36-year-old woman suffering from Locked-in Syndrome, was found dead in her parents’ home in Slaughter, on January 3, 2022. Authorities found her deceased body "melted" into the couch in an emaciated state, covered in feces and bodily fluids.

As per the latest reports, Fletcher's parents, Sheila and Clay, are likely to be charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection to her death. East Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla told NOLA that Fletcher likely suffered for several years and passed away due to "severe chronic neglect."

East Feliciana Parish coroner, Dr Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, ruled Lacey Fletcher's death a homicide and confirmed that her passing stemmed from "at least a decade of medical neglect."

Meanwhile, attorney D'Aquilla claimed that Fletcher's parents was “adamant” that their daughter was “of sound mind to make her own type of decisions.”

He also questioned the ability of the parents to be Fletcher's primary caregivers:

"The question on everybody’s mind is, ‘How could they be caretakers living in the house with her and have her get in a condition like that?' It’s cruelty to the infirm. We can’t just let it sit."

Although Fletcher's parents have not been charged or arrested so far, D'Aquilla is seeking indictments against Sheila and Clay.

The meaning of Locked-in Syndrome explained

Locked-in syndrome (LiS) is a rare and serious form of neurological disorder that happens when a part of the brainstem is damaged. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition is characterized by paralysis of voluntary muscles, except those that control vertical eye (up and down) movements.

Although LiS patients often suffer from total paralysis, they still have consciousness and their normal cognitive abilities in tact. The majority of individuals suffering from LiS can communicate with eye movements and lead meaningful lives.

However, they are unable to voluntarily show facial expressions, speak, move, chew, swallow or breathe. They can also use assistive technologies to communicate with others.

Individuals affected with LiS are bedridden and completely dependent on caregivers. But despite physical paralysis, cognitive function remains unaffected. They can also communicate through purposeful movements of their eyes and can comprehend people by talking or reading to them.

People with LiS are also fully alert and aware of their environment and can hear, see and have preserved sleep-wake cycles. They also initially enter a comatose state before regaining consciousness and remaining paralyzed and unable to speak.

Locked-in Syndrome is mainly caused by damage to a specific part of the brainstem known as the pons. Generally, pons contain important neuronal pathways between the cerebrum, spinal cord and cerebellum.

However, locked-in syndrome causes an interruption in all the motor fibers running in the body, from gray matter in the brain to the spinal cord and the body’s muscles.

The condition also causes damage to the centers in the brainstem that are important for facial control and speaking. As per Rare Disease Organization, pons are mostly damaged when there is loss of tissue due to lack of blood flow (infarct) or bleeding (hemorrhage) or (less frequently) trauma.

Other conditions that can cause locked-in syndrome include brain infection, tumors, loss of protective insulation (myelin), inflammation of the nerves (polymyositis), and disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Locked-in Syndrome is reportedly treated through supportive therapies, investigative therapies and communication training.

A look into the health condition and tragic death of Lacey Fletcher

On January 3, 2022, the body of Lacey Fletcher was found sunken inside a hole in the living room couch of her parents' home.

That morning, Fletcher's mother Sheila called 911 and it was then that the police officers encountered the "horrific" scene at the venue. Authorities told NOLA that the woman weighed only 96 pounds when she was found.

Her feet were crossed under her body and immersed deep into the hole of the couch. The foam padding on the sofa was also filled with stools, urine and other bodily fluids. Officials also found severe ulcers on her underside, which were "rotten to the bone."

Reports suggest that Lacey Fletcher also tested positive for COVID-19 but remained untreated. On January 18, Fletcher's parents told authorities that their daughter was intellectually sound until the end, despite suffering from Locked-in Syndrome.

Attorney D’Aquilla also said that Lacey Fletcher developed "some degree of Asperger’s syndrome" and had severe social anxiety.

