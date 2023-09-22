What did Lynda Carter say about Kari Lake? Wonder Woman meme sparks controversy online

Actress Lynda Carter expressed her distaste over a meme about Republican Kari Lake that has made its way online. In a tweet that she posted on September 21, 2023, the actress called out the meme about Lake that had been going around X. The meme shows an AI image of Kari superimposed on the character Wonder Woman from the TV show from the 1970s.

Lynda, who played the lead role in the show, disagreed with netizens who edited the words "MAGA Woman" on the clip. She said that it was delusional to believe that Kari Lake could "fill those boots.

A few hours later, Kari Lake, who had lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, replied to Lynda's tweet expressing her "incredible surprise" to the same.

Lynda Carter talks about the Kari Lake meme

Kari Lake is a former television news anchor and a former Governor of Arizona candidate. She lost against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the 2022 gubernatorial election. The Republican was ridiculed by Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter over a viral meme circulating on the internet, as per Head Topics.

Lake had won the support of Donald Trump in her previous election. She was recently dubbed the "MAGA Woman" in the clip where the politician's face is edited on top of Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman character. MAGA is the acronym for "Make America Great Again," Trump's political base and slogan in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Lynda Carter talked about the meme by posting a screenshot from the viral video on X. She also wrote that while Wonder Woman represented "kindness, empathy, and the pursuit of truth and justice," it is a "delusion to believe" that Kari would fill those boots. She added that the latter wouldn't be able to fill the boots unless she was "dropping by a Spirit Halloween store."

The Sky High actress talked about the representation of Wonder Woman's character and how Kari Lake isn't qualified to be known as the comic hero. The tweet has since earned more than one million views.

Kari Lake responds to Lynda Carter's tweet

As mentioned earlier, Kari Lake also took to the social media platform to respond to Lynda's tweet. She explained that she loved Wonder Woman while growing up and noted that it was surprising that Lynda had responded to the meme.

The former Governor candidate then went on to share an anecdote about how she wore the Wonder Woman t-shirt when she delivered her babies almost two decades ago. She added that becoming a mother made her feel like a superhero.

"I wish you nothing but love and I believe that we both [heart emoji] America and hope to bring our country together under the US Constitution and the freedoms and liberties our Founding Fathers worked into that amazing document," Kari Lake said addressing Lynda Carter.

The Republican politician then wished that god blessed Lynda Carter and that hoped to meet her soon. Lake concluded her lengthy response by taking a dig at Carter's previous Halloween costume comment. She wrote that she didn't plan on dressing up for Halloween as she would be "too busy trying to save America."

Kari is currently involved in a legal dispute over Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. She lost by 17,000 votes but alleged that irregularities in Maricopa County prevented her Republican supporters from voting on the ballot.

According to reports from Newsweek, Kari could be a GOP candidate in the 2024 Arizona Senate elections with Kyrsten Sinema an Independent (no party candidate), and Ruben Gallego for the Democrats.