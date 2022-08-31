What did Meghan Markle say about Nelson Mandela? Everything to know about latter's grandson as he slams Duchess of Sussex's The Cut anecdote

Nelson Mandela's grandson slammed Meghan Markle for comparing her wedding to his grandfather's release from prison.

In an interview given to the Daily Mail, the tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council said:

"It can never be compared to the celebration of someone's wedding."

The Duchess of Sussex recently gave an interview to The Cut magazine, where she shared an incident from 2019.

Meghan said that after the premiere of the live-action film, Lion King, a South African cast member pulled her aside and told her that African families celebrated her and Prince Harry's wedding the way they had celebrated Nelson Mandela's return from prison.

The Duchess explained:

"He looked at me, and he's just like light. He said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison."

The former actress shared the incident while criticizing some of the rules and regulations royals in England are expected to follow, which include restrictions related to financial freedom.

Nelson Mandela's grandson criticized Meghan Markle, saying he was "surprised" by her remarks

Kieron F @kieronf2 Nelson Mandela's grandson, Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela - "Overcoming 60 years of apartheid is not the same as marrying a white prince" Nelson Mandela's grandson, Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela - "Overcoming 60 years of apartheid is not the same as marrying a white prince"

Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela said that his grandfather's release after 27 years in jail was a celebration "based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa." He added that the two events could not be "equated to as the same."

He added that when people celebrated and expressed their joy at Mandela's release, it was for a much more serious reason that Meghan Markle's marriage "to a white prince." The South African politician said:

"We are still bearing scars of the past. But they (Mr Mandela's celebrations) were a product of the majority of our people being brought out onto the streets to exercise the right of voting for the first time."

Praising his grandfather, Zwelivelile said that he spoke to and protected the vulnerable and oppressed residents of the society.

"He spoke for oppressed minorities, children and women and protracting the most vulnerable people in our society. He always spoke about oppressed nations around the globe and yet people are silent on those issues."

He added that people (including Meghan Markle) who compare themselves to the great African leader should also "champion" the cause he represented. He added:

"But this is what we like to see (from) people when they regard themselves as being a “Nelson Mandela”. Then you could be a champion of the causes that he represented. My advice to everyone is to live the life Nelson Mandela lived and support the causes he supported."

He continued:

"That is the ultimate litmus test. What is the value of people dancing in the street and chanting President Nelson Mandela's name when what they stand for is diametrically opposed to what he stood for?

He continued by saying that people love and respect Nelson Mandela for his work and his labors.

"Nelson Mandela's release from jail was the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives. It can never be compared to the celebration of someone's wedding."

Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela is not the only one criticizing Meghan Markle for her statement. The former actress is being condemned for her comments all over the internet, with people accusing her of showing "utmost disrespect" to one of the biggest African personalities in the world.

Meghan Markle is yet to address the backlash.

