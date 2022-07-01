What is Melvin Holland Jr.’s nickname? The Challenge USA contestant used to be a football player

The Challenge USA is all set to premiere with an entertaining season on July 6, 2022, on CBS.

Viewers might remember Melvin Holland Jr. from the third season of the dating reality show Love Island. Nicknamed Cinco, he is now all set to appear on The Challenge USA to put his athletic ability to the test. He was a graduate football transfer from the University of Minnesota. He also happened to be a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

A fitness trainer by profession, Cinco will now compete against twenty-seven other contenders from various reality shows to win a $500k cash prize and the title of The Challenge USA.

Meet Melvin Holland Jr. aka Cinco from The Challenge USA

The 26-year-old Virginia native is a fitness enthusiast who co-founded The Tough Fitness, a company which offers both online coaching and in-person sessions to its clients. His brand also offers merchandise like t-shirts, tank tops, and shorts that are suitable as activewear. He frequently posts workout videos on his Instagram to help promote his business.

Nicknamed Cinco, Melvin Holland Jr. was born in Tallahassee, Florida. As a college football athlete during his time at the University of Minnesota, Cinco played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers for two seasons till 2018. The Challenge USA contestanst then played for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, a team from Tennessee Technological University, the following season.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from University of Minnesota in 2018 with an undergraduate degree in Business Administration. He completed a postgraduate degree from Tennessee Technological University.

Melvin Holland Jr.’s Love Island journey

Cinco appeared in the third season of Love Island and wooed Cashay Proudfoot, Lei-Yen Rapp, Roxy Ahmad, and Trina Njoroge, among others. His goal on the show was to find a partner and he was confident that his background would help him meet his ladylove. He told Nicki Swift:

"I feel like just being an athlete just gives you the stature to be able to talk to a lot more girls."

He wanted a partner with good vibes and not someone who was selfish, close-minded and unable communicate.The reality star had his share of heartbreaks. He cheated and was cheated on, but he had since “matured”. He told Meaww:

"It was me being young, dumb, and not able to communicate. But I've learned from it and grown from it. I've matured and learned I don't want to deal with that drama, or put anyone else through that drama."

His Love Island journey was short-lived as he was eliminated soon. He dated castmate Cashay Proudfoot for two weeks before they called it quits and informed their fans via Instagram. Cinco wrote:

"I hope that you can continue to support us separately. Relationships are hard and breakups are hard also."

Now, Cinco is heading back to the battlefield to compete against his peers from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race. He aims to win The Challenge USA and secure the cash prize.

