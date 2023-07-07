What did MF Doom die of? Cause of death explored as late rapper's wife reveals details

Three years after the death of MF Doom, his cause of death has been disclosed. Doom passed away on October 31, 2020, and he was 49 years old at the time. The cause of death remained unknown but now his wife Jasmine Dumile has revealed that Doom died from a condition called angioedema, which was a reaction to his blood pressure medication.

Jasmine announced the news of Doom's death in December 2020 and she shared a post on his Instagram page, describing him as the best husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover, and friend she could ever ask for. She continued:

"Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off."

Jasmine added that her world will be different without Doom and that he meant everything to her.

Leeds Live published a report on July 4, 2023, where MF Doom's wife Jasmine Dumile shared the details of his cause of death. Doom was confirmed to have died from angioedema and further investigations revealed that he was suffering from various other health conditions, leading to problems like weight gain and anxiety.

According to Jasmine, Doom was prescribed angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors but he started having breathing problems after taking two doses. After visiting the A&E department in Leeds, he discovered that there was swelling on his tongue and throat.

Doom was taken to the St James Hospital and his condition was critical at one point. Dumile said that Doom was put in a room that had a metal desk and books and while she believed that it was a hospital room in the past, medical authorities said that it was one of the rooms used by the emergency department.

Jasmine added that the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic did not allow her to be at the hospital and she could not see him until October 31, 2020, when his respirator was turned off.

Daniel reportedly attempted to get off the hospital trolley when he collapsed and had a respiratory arrest.

The legal team of Jasmine Dumile questioned the responsibility of the medical staff to check on the rapper and the reasons behind the delay in giving him medication for the swollen throat.

Investigations have also revealed that Daniel's condition was improving and he also had some food and water alongside communicating with the doctors.

Leeds hospital trust issues apology to MF Doom's family

Chief medical officer of the Leeds teaching hospitals NHS Trust, Dr. Hamish McLure, has apologized to MF Doom's family, saying that the care given to the artist was not of the expected standard.

Stating that they have launched an investigation into the matter, the statement continued:

"As a result we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialities. We also support the coroner's recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area."

Also known as Daniel Dumile, his debut album, Operation: Doomsday, was released in October 1999. He released five more albums with the latest one, Born Like This, released in March 2009.

