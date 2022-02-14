What is Michael Che's SNL salary? All about the comedian as he rebuffs Kanye West's offer to not work with Pete Davidson

Michael Che won't accept Kanye West's offer to double his Saturday Night Live salary if he stops working with Pete Davidson.

Ye revealed through Instagram on February 13 that he had not been hacked by holding a dated sign. He even called out Che in the caption, which reads,

“My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday service at noon and will me taking north and saint to the Superbowl shortly after. @chethinks I’ll double whatever they paying you just so you don’t have to look at that pawn ever again big love.”

Melie M 🇭🇹🇨🇴 @therealmelie Someone please tell me why Michael Che is entertaining Kanye West on Instagram like this Someone please tell me why Michael Che is entertaining Kanye West on Instagram like this 😭😭💀 https://t.co/dHq8CCXl3e

Recent posts by Ye disclose that he is referencing Pete. The latter has been dating Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. A few hours after sharing the post, Michael responded with a handwritten message which read,

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends.”

The next page unveiled that he wouldn’t leave for anything less than a triple salary. He then quipped on the next page, saying, ‘That’s right, $90k per year!’

He then poked fun at Ye with his list of requirements that included a complete medical, dental, four weeks’ vacation, coroner office, and a pair of Red Octobers. He also said that they have to dress similarly.

Michael Che’s net worth explored

Michael Che is renowned for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he was also a co-anchor on Weekend Update and co-head writer along with Colin Jost. Michael and Colin also co-hosted the 2018 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 38-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He has earned chiefly from his career as an actor, comedian, writer, and producer.

As a cast member and writer of Saturday Night Live in 2014, Che earns $25,000 for every episode. Considering that he appears once a year on all 21 episodes, he earns around $525,000 per season.

Life and career

Michael Che began performing stand-up comedy in 2009 and then appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2012.

He joined Saturday Night Live as a writer in 2013. He then made his onscreen debut as a correspondent on The Daily Show in June 2014. Even though he appeared in nine segments, he was appreciated for his work.

Michael Che is mainly known for his contribution to Saturday Night Live (Image via Nathan Congleton/Getty Images)

It was announced in September 2014 that he would take over the role of Weekend Update co-anchor on the 40th season of SNL. During the first two seasons, he hosted Weekend Update and was rarely featured in any sketches.

Che was then promoted to the main cast during the third season and was named the co-head writer of the show in December 2017.

The New York City native appeared in the 2014 comedy film Top Five. Apart from hosting the Emmy Awards with Colin Jost, he also appeared on an episode of the WWE’s Monday Night Raw, where they were announced as special correspondents for WrestleMania 35.

Also Read Article Continues below

The duo was involved in a storyline with wrestler Braun Strowman and participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar