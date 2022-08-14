What is Morgan Raphael’s sun sign? Cosmic Love contestant is a full-time businesswoman

Cosmic Love, Amazon Prime's new dating show, was released on August 12 with four special contestants and 16 potential love interests. The show features the journey of finding love guided by astrological hints and advice. One of the singles on the show is Morgan Raphael, a 29-year-old full-time businesswoman.

Throughout the show, the singles have been guided by authors Ophira and Tali Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) and the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer). With their guidance, singles are expected to find the love of their lives. Also, the show can be described as more of a social experiment to see whether zodiac signs matter at all.

The official synopsis of Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime reads:

"In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, and Earth)."

It continues:

"Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?"

Morgan Raphael from Cosmic Love owns a self-care society named Bun Undone

29-year-old Morgan (Virgo) prioritizes wellness, self-improvement, and "an epic skincare routine." She has studied public relations, advertising, and applied communication at Penn State University.

After getting a 3.65 grade in her bachelor's degree, the New Jersey native started working as a catering sales assistant at Boutique Bites. Then she shifted to Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide and gathered a great two years of experience in marketing by working in different positions in the same company.

In August 2018, she worked as an influencer marketing manager at Limitless in Chicago. Afterward, she joined Liebman Wellness Center and worked as its digital marketing manager for two years.

Finally, in 2017, Raphael opened her own wellness self-care society named Bun Undone, a platform for inspiring women toward health, fitness, and wellness. The Chicago-based wellness blogger's primary mission is to inspire other women to let their buns loose and feel confident in their skin, all while navigating their wellness journeys. It is a platform where she writes an encouraging fitness blog to spread awareness among women to become healthy and fit.

Moreover, on her blog, the Cosmic Love single has shared about her fitness journey a little bit. She wrote:

"I have always been extremely passionate about fitness, wellness and beauty, however, it is not always easy to balance all three. To do so, we must all first embrace our insecurities, laugh, and 'let our buns loose.'"

The fitness blogger also writes journals and books that sum up her outlook on the process of leading a healthy and satisfying life. Recently she launched her Self-Care guide and e-book, Self-Care Society, to help spread positivity and help others heal through daily journaling practice.

The Virgo girl is a self-described "hopeless romantic" who loves astrology, interior design, and creating the perfect playlist. Moreover, Morgan loves to travel and keeps influencing people to have a positive outlook toward life with peaceful mental health.

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime.

