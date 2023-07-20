What is Natalie Lee’s idea of an “ideal man”? Love is Blind alum opens up about dating life

Natalie Lee popularly known for her appearance on the Netflix dating show, Love Is Blind season 2 has recently opened up about her dating life after the show ended and her idea of the "ideal man" on Out of the Pods podcast with co-host Deepti Vempati.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2023, the Out of the Pods podcast shared shot snippets of an intimate and juicy episode. Natalie Lee not only dives into details about dating a reality TV star after breaking off her engagement with co-star Shayne Jansen but also gave deets about who could be her ideal man.

"My ideal type is someone who is more quiet, more private, even though I may not be."

Natalie Lee dated another reality TV star after her stint on Love Is Blind

On Monday, July 17, 2023, in an episode of her podcast Out of the Pods with Deepti Vempati, Natalie revealed she did date another reality star. After her split from Shayne Jansen, whom she left on the altar in Love Is Blind season 2.

She has decided to keep the name a secret as a gesture of respect for him but did share her experience of dating within the reality TV world. She shared,

"I have. I can’t say his name out of respect for him, but I have privately dated another reality TV star. And it was interesting. I don’t know what to say, like, I did it."

Natalie Lee also confessed that dating another reality star does provide a unique sense of comfort and understanding. Having gone through the highs and lows of being in the public eye there is a sense of "safeness", she explained,

"When we were off of Love Is Blind and when the show was also coming out, we were under so much stress. It’s a lot when people are talking about you online and you start feeling self-conscious a little bit. And so, to have a partner who could relate to that is really, really nice and just understanding the complexities of being on a TV show.”

Despite the apparent allure of dating within the reality TV industry, Natalie's dating preferences have evolved over time. She stated,

"My ideal type is someone who is more quiet, more private, even though I may not be. But that’s who I’m attracted to and you can’t really find that in this social media world.”

In the episode, Bethenny Frankel shared a sneak peek into one of her hilarious dates. During the date, the couple ordered several dishes with cheese, despite the fact that her date, Lee, is lactose intolerant. Later, while they were at Lee's place, the usual effects of lactose intolerance kicked in for him, but the flush in the bathroom wasn't working. As a result, Bethenny decided to leave secretly to spare any embarrassment.

Natalie Lee wondered if her date knew she is on Love Is Blind, and say

"He probably watched my wedding episode and he's probably like she deserved that. After what she did to my bathroom, she deserved all that."

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen got engaged on season 2 of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February 2022. While their relationship took a dramatic turn when Natalie left Shayne at the altar during the season finale, the couple attempted to rekindle their romance after the show but due to various reasons, they eventually called it quits.