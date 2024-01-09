What did Navarone Garibaldi say about his mom Priscilla Presley? Musician breaks silence on his three thousand-dollar addiction

Navarone Garibaldi, the American musician talked about his addiction to the painkiller fentanyl that nearly killed him in an interview with The Sun on January 7, 2024. He also talked about how his mother Priscilla Presley saved him.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of drugs, addiction, and su*cide. Reader's discretion is advised.

The 36-year-old explained how the drug is very lethal and he got help from his mother during his struggles. He said,

"I went to my mum’s house for about three weeks to a month recovering from my problem. My mum helped me. I was indisposed, I was useless. She helped me do everything."

Priscilla Presley had her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, with Brazilian movie producer Marco Garibaldi, as per People. The couple never married but they were in a relationship for 21 years before splitting up in 2006.

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi spent $3k a month on crippling Fentanyl addiction

Navarone Garibaldi was born on March 1, 1987, in Santa Monica, California, United States. He is an American musician who serves as the lead singer of Them Guns. The 36-year-old is the son of Priscilla Presley and the half-brother of late Lisa Marie Presley.

The actor admitted to spending nearly $3,000 on fentanyl in an exclusive with The Sun on January 7. He expressed how the addiction nearly killed him. Navarone Garibaldi's father, Marco Garibaldi was with Priscilla for 21 years. The singer does not have any contact with him anymore.

Talking about the drug, he added,

"I don’t recommend it to anyone because it’s very lethal. If you don’t have any tolerance you die the first time you do it. So it’s a scary, scary thing."

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as a pain relief and anesthetic. Navarone Garibald revealed that he had first tried heroin at 17, and only had experience with Fentanyl when he got to the age of 29, as per The Mirror. He expressed gratitude to his mother for pulling him out of the addiction.

He added,

"So I didn’t even realize I was doing fentanyl. So suddenly I was addicted to fentanyl. With heroin, it would last about six to eight hours, but with fentanyl, you have to do it every 45 minutes, or else you start to get sick. So it got to a point where it was very expensive. I was spending $3,000 a month on fentanyl. It was unbearable."

The Presley family has a long history of addiction. Navarone Garibaldi's half-sister Lisa Marie started doing drugs when she was 13 years old until she was 17 and had a life of relapse, as per People. She tried rehab five times to try to shake off a cocaine and opioid habit. Lisa Marie was Elvis Presley's only daughter. Navarone spoke about his sister to The Sun saying,

"I love my sister and there is a big conception that we didn’t get along, we hated each other. I’m actually really hurt because I really did love my sister and I tried many times to have a better relationship with her."

She died on January 12 last year, following a cardiac arrest, which was linked to a bowel obstruction that was believed to have been caused by weight-loss surgery, as per NPR.

The singer-songwriter's son Benjamin also tried rehab as he sought to fight against his drug and alcohol addiction. In July 2020, he ended his life at age 27 using a shotgun. The famous Elvis Presley passed away aged 42 in 1977, and the autopsy found 14 drugs in his system, as per The Guardian.

Navarone Garibaldi's mother Priscilla Presley spoke about her relationship with Elvis, addiction, and more in a new movie called Priscilla which was released on October 27, 2023, as per IMDb.