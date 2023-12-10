What is the new show cross between Virgin River and Yellowstone? Western film Ransom Canyon explored

In the vast world of Netflix originals, check out Ransom Canyon—a series that brings together the captivating charm of the Virgin River and the rugged beauty of Yellowstone. This modern Western romance invites you to dive into a world where wild nature and heartfelt emotions come together in perfect harmony.

As the sound of Ransom Canyon reverberates across the vast landscape, it not only finds its place but also becomes a strong competitor, capturing the audience's interest with a perfect mix of favorite genres.

The show is set to be an exciting journey into unexplored areas, telling a captivating story that will grab one's attention and change the way fans see episodic dramas in their wild and fascinating world.

How is Ransom Canyon similar to Yellowstone and Virgin River?

The new show combines the vibes of (L) Yellowstone and (R) Virgin River (Image via IMDb)

Ransom Canyon is an upcoming Netflix show that combines the cozy vibes of Virgin River with the raw and intense energy of Yellowstone, creating a mix that hooks fans of both genres.

The series is like a mix of romance, family drama, and Western vibes, all happening on a beautiful ranch in Texas. Jinny Howe, who heads the drama department at Netflix, explains that the show has a unique and captivating blend that connects with viewers.

Starring Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly as Quinn, it takes fans on a captivating ride through the ups and downs of love and drama. Audiences are expected to be completely immersed in the stunning visuals of the West while following along with these compelling characters.

Where to watch Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is all about ranching drama, and fans can catch it only on Netflix. It's like a wild Western romance that fans won't want to miss, with 10 episodes that bring to life Jodi Thomas's awesome romance series.

Taking place in the vast Texan landscape, the story follows the life of Staten Kirkland, a Texas rancher who carries the legacy of his family's ranch. Along the way, he falls in love with the mysterious Quinn O'Grady.

In August 2022, Jinny Howe, the head of drama at Netflix, brought the show that's perfect for those who want to get lost in the wild world of love and ranching. With its irresistible mix of Western romance and episodic drama, this series is a thrilling new addition to Netflix's awesome lineup.

Where is Ransom Canyon based? Filming locations explored

Tucked away in the beautiful Texas Hill Country, the Netflix romance drama series Ransom Canyon tells its story in the charming setting of this captivating place.

The show is all about these three ranching families and has an amazing cast, with Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly leading the way. It's going to give fans a real look into ranch life and love. April Blair, the creator and executive producer, has captured the essence of Texas in this series.

Originally planned to start filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in September, there have been some delays, and now the shooting won't begin until 2024. Fans still don't know when it will be released. The movie is being made by Angel Family Entertainment and Netflix Studios, and the filming location is a really important part of the story's appeal.

Netflix is the place to be for watching this captivating Western story!