What is the NGL app? How to use the anonymous messaging platform trending on Instagram revealed

The internet is all about the NGL app right now. This anonymous Q&A application for Instagram is one where users can send each other anonymous messages. While the world is going gaga over this application, it is also falling prey to crazy memes and reactions. The application aims at keeping the users’ identities private and does not reveal their real names.

This latest application allows you to post a link to your Instagram story and lets your followers send you anonymous messages. Your followers can also send answers to the questions that you have put up in your story.

NGL app: How to use & more

The NGL app is a newbie in the world of apps. While the abbreviation "NGL," which stands for "Not Gonna Lie," has been around for a long time, it has become much more popular now.

While it’s almost impossible to remain anonymous on social media, this application gives users the opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions anonymously.

Several users are also concerned about safety as some might misuse the application due to the anonymity feature. However, the app is built to filter out content, keeping safety in mind. The application uses AI content control and includes built-in algorithms to filter out content that can be offensive to some.

Developed by a group of California developers, the application was released in November 2021, but only recently got the spotlight.

The way the app works is very easy. After downloading and opening the application, you will have to provide your Instagram handle, this creates a link that needs to be copied. You can then post this link as your story on Instagram for people to send you anonymous messages.

Though it is a free application, it does have some additional paid features that are only available to Pro members. These members will be able to see hints to recognize who has sent over the anonymous message. The subscription tiers are priced at $1.99, $4.99, and $9.99.

According to the developers, the app is particularly created to allow users to “share their honest feelings and opinions.”

Twitter is reacting to the NGL app

Some users are ecstatic and excited to use an application where they can share their thoughts completely anonymously. However, others are agitated about people misusing this application to send bold messages to their users.

Sahra Kaur @novellalatina I swear of anyone pays money to reveal who wrote what on the NGL app I'm gonna simply unalive myself 🤣 it needs to stay anonymous for a reasonnnn I swear of anyone pays money to reveal who wrote what on the NGL app I'm gonna simply unalive myself 🤣 it needs to stay anonymous for a reasonnnn

El Jefe or Le champion @LjThePoem That NGL app is hilarious, the audacity that comes with being anonymous is wild 🥴🤣🤣 That NGL app is hilarious, the audacity that comes with being anonymous is wild 🥴🤣🤣

Lej @lejjjjji had to delete that ngl app because some people already feel empowered just because they're anonymous had to delete that ngl app because some people already feel empowered just because they're anonymous

At the same time, people were comparing the app to a website that worked on similar grounds and was incredibly popular a few years ago.

dev @devdal this ngl anonymous app is giving ask.fm vibes and i want nothing to do with it lmfao have fun getting secretly bullied by your own friends 🥹 this ngl anonymous app is giving ask.fm vibes and i want nothing to do with it lmfao have fun getting secretly bullied by your own friends 🥹

777 ❤️‍🔥 @prettyvirgobby this ngl app is bringing me back to the ask.fm days this ngl app is bringing me back to the ask.fm days

tati❤️🇭🇹🦄 @tatiblanco__ the ngl app is the new ask fm and profoundly🤣 the ngl app is the new ask fm and profoundly🤣

The app is reminding people of ask.fm - another trending website that came out a few years ago where people asked questions anonymously. Not just questions, a lot of users also used it to pass on some messages, taking advantage of the anonymous feature. However, since the app lacked any tracker or control, it wasn't a very safe app and was eventually used by people to harass others online.

