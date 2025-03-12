What is the No. 1 pie in America? Instacart’s analysis explored

With Pi Day just around the corner, Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, has revealed its most-ordered pie. On March 4, 2025, the platform disclosed in an analysis that pies have won Americans’ hearts, which are regional favorites and other sweet trends.

Every year on March 14, America and the world celebrate Pi Day to honor the mathematical constant “pi.” It began as a local celebration after Larry Shaw organized the first Pi Day celebration at the San Francisco Exploratorium in 1988.

Although Pi in mathematics represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, it has a long association with dessert pie as a playful pun. And, to mark the 3.14 day, celebrations often include eating pie.

According to Instacart, pie fans love to indulge in Apple Pie. The champion dessert amounted to nearly a third (29%) of all the grocery company’s pie sales in 2024. Meanwhile, Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie took second and third place, respectively.

From Apple pie to Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie to Peach Pie, here are the most popular pies nationwide, as per Instacart’s Pi Day report.

Instacart reveals America’s No. 1 pie

Instacart revealed in its Pi Day report that Apple Pie was the most-ordered pie last year. Accounting for 29% of all the company’s pie deliveries, this sweet and flaky pie took the title of America’s most popular pie.

Apple Pie was Instacart's most-ordered pies in 2024 (Image via Instacart)

Meanwhile, Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie came in second and third place of all pie sales in 2024 with 23% and 9%, respectively. The company’s Pi Day report also reveals that Raspberry and Vanilla Cream Pie represent only 0.02% of the total pies sold on the delivery platform.

Regional favorites

In the analysis, Instacart also reveals that consumers’ pie preferences change depending on the state or region they live in.

1) Pumpkin Pie: While Pumpkin Pie is a fall favorite, residents on the West Coast and in Florida like to order this dessert year-round.

2) Pecan Pie: Pecan Pie captured 9% of the total national sales and is a favorite in the South, from Texas to the Carolinas.

3) Cherry Pie: According to the data, Cherry Pie takes up to 8% of the total pies sold on the delivery platform. This flavor dominates in the Midwest from Arizona to West Virginia.

Pumpkin, cherry and pecan pies are also America's favorite orders (Image via Instacart)

4) Lemon Meringue Pie: The Lemon Meringue Pie is an East Coast favorite, taking up to 6% of the total pies sold. Residents of Philadelphia and Baltimore ordered it four and three times higher than the national average, respectively.

5) Blueberry Pie: Blueberry Pie, according to the analysis, is one of the most uniquely popular pies in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. New Englanders’ favorite, this pie captured 5% of Instacart’s most-ordered pies in 2024.

6) Chocolate Pie: Chocolate Pie is also a popular order on the East Coast, with 4% of total sales.

7) Key Lime: Key Lime also stands out with 4%. Residents in San Francisco ordered it over 6 times more often than the national average in 2024.

8) Peach Pie: Peach Pie holds 3% of the total pie sales. Orders from Denver and Los Angeles total sales exceeding twice the national average (2.7x and 2x, respectively).

9) Other Pies: Marionberry Pie and Sweet Potato Pie also have a loyal following. The former shines in the Pacific Northwest, with Portland and Seattle residents ordering it more often than the national average of 17 and 14 times, respectively.

Sweet Potato Pie is ordered more in Southern and Midwestern cities, including Atlanta, Detroit, Memphis, and Washington, DC. These two pies, along with other flavors, capture 3% of the national sales.

Notably, the analysis by the delivery platform also revealed that orders containing pies increased by 60% over the yearly average on the last Pi Day, March 14, 2024. And pie sales increased by a whopping 1,059% on Thanksgiving compared to the national average in 2024.

