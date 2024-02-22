What is Nurys Mateo's net worth as of 2024?

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 star Nurys Mateo is a social media personality and an internet celebrity. As of February 2024, she has an estimated net worth of around 1-3 million USD, according to the Popular Bio website.

Fans might know her from reality TV series such as Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch, due to which she gained an immense fan following.

The 29-year-old social media influencer has 377k followers on her official Instagram account and has a following of 48.7k on her X account. Formerly a nurse, Nurys Mateo is now the brand ambassador of a clothing store called Fashion Nova.

The Challenge season 39 star Nurys Mateo's net worth is between $1 and $3 million.

Nurys Mateo initiated her television career on the dating show Are You the One? Season 6. She also appeared in Are You the One: Second Chances. Since then, she has ventured into multiple businesses and is now a content creator on various social media platforms. On The Challenge, her goal-oriented, vibrant personality and optimistic approach made viewers like her even more.

Per her Instagram bio, Nurys lives in LA, where she works for the Siren agency as a Hispanic model. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion participant was born in the Bronx, New York, and is proud of her Dominican ethnicity.

Nurys Mateo's business ventures, promotions, brand deals, and successful reality TV career have increased her financial status. Per her Instagram account, she has promoted brands such as Hustler and Rewash.

She has also appeared on Cardi B's song Up, which crossed over 200 million views on YouTube. Nurys Mateo's fashion, style, and determination to represent herself while promoting inclusivity make her stand out.

Nurys is passionate about fitness and actively posts workout stories on her Instagram. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 21, 2024, The Challenge season 39 runner-up shared her overall experience being part of the franchise.

"I luckily have had enough time to get over it, I believe everything happens for a reason and hopefully, this is just a push into the right direction if I ever go back again, and then I can just take all this and put it into the next one."

Nurys Mateo further explained that she believed in herself and could win the new season. When she reached the last challenge, Nurys had to keep reminding herself not to give up.

"I got super, super excited at that moment. I told myself when I got there that I won. No one's gonna beat me. I was like, "This is going to be a cakewalk." And then I got there and I realized being sleep-deprived and food-deprived, this is going to not work out for me. All the numbers were jumbled up, my brain just wasn't working."

The Challenge star kept repeating to herself, "If you just overcame one of your biggest fears, the rest of it should be a cakewalk." She struggled more specifically during the diving task.

Now that The Challenge has ended, Nurys Mateo's net worth is expected to increase, as her already successful modeling career and entrepreneurial ventures are blooming. She actively supports various nonprofit organizations and donates to charities after partnering with brands to raise funds.

To see Nurys Mateo's journey on The Challenge, stream season 39 on MTV. All episodes are available on MTV's official website and the MTV app.

