What is Partial Laminectomy? Details explored after Station 19 star Boris Kodjoe undergoes major surgery

German actor and model Boris Kodjoe shared a post on August 18, 2023, on his Instagram. The video showed the Addicted actor on a hospital bed while he spoke about his upcoming surgery. Boris opened up about how he had to go through surgery ten years ago on his vertebrae.

This time, the actor was undergoing a partial Laminectomy surgery. Kodjoe talked about how his past surgeries "worked really well" for his back.

Laminectomy is a back surgery recommended by doctors for patients who have chronic back pain and whose symptoms haven't subsided by any other treatments, as per Mayo Clinic.

Boris Kodjoe tells followers about his upcoming back surgery

Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe updated his followers about his health on Friday. The Station 19 actor told his fans how his chronic back pain has resulted in him having to go through surgery again after ten years.

The previous surgery was performed by Dr Watkins which went well, and his current Partial Laminectomy would be done by his son Dr. Watkins Jr., according to Boris Kodjoe. Boris Kodjoe said that both doctors, "are very accomplished in their field."

Laminectomy is surgery that creates space by removing bone spurs and tissues associated with arthritis of the spine. It usually involves removing a small piece of the back part of the small bones of the vertebrae.

The Soul Food actor said since the previous surgery was successful he was gonna extend the procedure with two other levels. He added,

"So it's gonna be L1, L2, uh L3, L4."

As per Medical News Today:

"Laminectomy enlarges the spinal canal to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves. Laminectomy is often done as part of a decompression surgery."

According to Cleveland Clinic:

"The surgery usually takes around two hours but can take longer if it is part of a more complex procedure or if many levels need to be addressed."

Boris explained that his sciatic nerve had been impacted "for a while now." He concluded his video by saying, "Alright bye, see you when I wake up." As per the caption, the footage was posted after his surgery.

Boris Kodjoe's acting career

Boris Kodjoe is a 50-year-old actor, producer, and former model who was born in Vienna, Austria. According to Superstars Bio, the actor is best known for his role in Brown Sugar as the character Kelby.

Kodjoe graduated from Virginia Commenwealth University with a Bachelor's degree in marketing in 1996. The actor made his debut in a music video for Red Light Special by TLC in 1995.

Boris Kodjoe has also played Damon Carter in a series called Soul Food from 2000 to 2004. Boris acted in other projects like Real Husbands of Hollywood, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Tv series, and Station 19.

Boris's family and personal life

Boris Kodjoe's parents separated when he was only six years old. He grew up in Freiburg, Breisgau, with his brother and two sisters. Their names are Patrick, Nadja and Lara.

The Station 19 actor talked about his wife Nicole Ari Parker and raising their teenage children together during his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. Nicole is also an actress who is well known for her roles in Chicago P.D and Brown Sugar.

They have tow children together, son Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, who is 16, and 18-year-old daughter Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe.