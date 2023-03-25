What is Pepsi’s real name? Meet fans’ favorite concierge from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 3 premiered its first three episodes on Thursday, featuring eight cast members from different Real Housewives franchise shows. A lot of drama unfolded in the episodes, but fans were especially interested in the concierge/butler Pepsi who works at the Village Aye resort in Thailand, where the ladies checked in.

Pepsi's real name is Thepsiri Thapthimthong. He FaceTimed each cast member when they arrived in Phuket to give them an idea of what to expect from their Thailand trip.

From his one-liners to making the housewives stay comfortable, Pepsi won the hearts of the cast members as well as RHUGT fans.

RHUGT fans couldn’t get enough of Pepsi

Pepsi made his TV screen debut with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock. In the first three episodes that recently aired, he impressed viewers with his adorable smile and witty responses. Despite the ladies’ demands and dramseemssi seemed to have handled it all.

According to his Facebook page, Pepsi hails from Bangkok, Thailand. Prior to his managerial job in the Village Aye resort, he worked at CLOUD47 and Princess Cruise. His FB posts also indicate that he’s a great bartender and also has a son. Further information states that Pepsi graduated from Thaweetapisek school.

In RHUGT season 3 episode 1, Pepsi revealed that he was well-versed in “Tinglish,” a mix of English and Thai. He apparently learned English from watching movies such as Star Wars.

Pepsi was seen running around to the housewives’ service at all times. Some fans commented online that the ladies were driving him crazy, while some fans called him “adorable.”

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Pepsi’s appearance in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3:

Victoria @MzFanta Pepsi is the REAL MVP of #RHUGT When he said he wants the ladies to have a good experience and bring these memories back… that was sweet Pepsi is the REAL MVP of #RHUGT When he said he wants the ladies to have a good experience and bring these memories back… that was sweet

Amy Winton Ray @amywintonray I predict the breakout star of #RHUGT season 3 is going to be Pepsi the Concierge! I predict the breakout star of #RHUGT season 3 is going to be Pepsi the Concierge!

lauren paige✨ @lpfedme i need a pepsi in my every day life and i need to go to thailand to eat everything. #rhugt i need a pepsi in my every day life and i need to go to thailand to eat everything. #rhugt

In The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, eight Bravo stars/housewives were featured:

Whitney Rose - Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC)

Heather Gay - Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC)

Alexia Nepola - Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM)

Marysol Patton - Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM)

Porsha Williams - Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum

Leah McSweeny - Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY)

Candiace Dilliard Bassett - Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP)

Gizelle Bryant - Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP)

A lot of drama has been on display in the first three episodes, which are currently streaming on Peacock.

Pepsi describes The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast members

In one episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, producers asked Pepsi to describe each cast member.

He praised Whitney’s smile and described her as “very kind.” Pepsi called Gizelle “funny” and Alexia “rabbit”, as she never sits still. He laughed and said, “wow, wow, wow,” when asked about Porsha.

Furthermore, he compared Heather to a “princess” and Leah to “your highness.” According to him, he felt Leah had a secret. He then referred to Candiace as a “superstar” and called Marysol “so beautiful.”

While Pepsi had positive feedback about all the cast members in three episodes, the The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 trailer showed him losing his calm, which will feature in later episodes.

Shouting at all the ladies in the clip, Pepsi said:

“You’re shouting. You fight. Two minute? (makes ‘he he he’ sarcastic laughing sound) Give me a hug! That is fake.”

Only time will tell whether Pepsi will be able to pass on some wisdom to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast members.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the previous episodes on Peacock. RHUGT season 3 will air new episodes on Thursdays.

Poll : 0 votes