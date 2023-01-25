What did Pete Wentz do? Hilarious Brendon Urie baby memes trend in wake of Panic at the Disco split 

Hilarious memes of Fall Out Boy member Pete Wentz and Brendon Urie have taken over Twitter in the wake of Panic! At the Disco’s split announcement. For those unversed, the former played a key role in the formation of Bredon Urie’s rock band. Netizens could not believe that Wentz leaking news of Urie becoming a father would lead to the latter’s band separating.

On January 24, Brendon Urie took to Instagram to announce that Panic! At the Disco was dissolving. He stated that the group would be separated following their Europe and UK tour. The Miss Jackson singer also revealed that he and his wife, Sarah, were expecting their first child. The official statement read:

“Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

He ended his statement by saying- “I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing. Brendon”

Netizens create hilarious memes over Pete Wentz leaking the news of Sarah and Brendon Urie becoming parents

If one remembers, Panic! At the Disco was formed in 2004 by guitarist Ryan Ross and drummer Spencer Smith. They went on to recruit lead vocalist Brendon Urie and bassist Brent Wilson. The group released their debut album A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out after being discovered by Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz. Since then, Urie has been the only original member remaining in the rock group.

Last month, Pete Wentz took to his Instagram story and unintentionally revealed that the Uries were expecting a child. Ardent fans noticed a photo in the background that included Brendon standing behind Sarah and cradling his wife’s growing baby bump.

✨Brianna ✨ @_briannalu Pete wentz accidentally revealing brendon urie and his wife are having a baby via a photo on his fridge in the background of a photo is hilarious and just what I needed this holiday season. Pete please stay accidentally messy we love you for it. Pete wentz accidentally revealing brendon urie and his wife are having a baby via a photo on his fridge in the background of a photo is hilarious and just what I needed this holiday season. Pete please stay accidentally messy we love you for it.

Sarah and Brendon Urie met while the former was attending one of the band’s shows. She was dating another person at the time. However, they were reintroduced a few months later in 2009. The Sarah Smiles crooner proposed to his wife in 2011 and they went on to tie the knot on April 27, 2013.

A slew of memes erupted online following the announcement of Panic! At the Disco coming to an end. Many could not believe that Pete Wentz was the first to hint at the group’s separation and was also the person behind the band coming into being. Many fans wrote online that it was a “full-circle moment.” A few reactions to the same read:

joey ⊬ 1 DAY @clowns0cks Thinking about panic at the disco existing because of Pete wentz and panic at the disco ending because of Pete wentz Thinking about panic at the disco existing because of Pete wentz and panic at the disco ending because of Pete wentz

♪ sydney ♪ @randombubblegum pete wentz when he has to leak brendon uries baby announcement then drop 2 new fall out boy singles to take him out of the world he put him in in the first place pete wentz when he has to leak brendon uries baby announcement then drop 2 new fall out boy singles to take him out of the world he put him in in the first place https://t.co/9TGeYPwp0T

Panic! At the Disco gained a massive following after the release of their hit I Write Sins Not Tragedies in 2005. In 2006 they went on to release their pop rock album Pretty. Odd. 2011’s Vice and Virtues also became a fan favorite and was recorded with the duo Urie and Spencer Smith alone. Their fourth album, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! Was released in 2013.

In 2016, Brendon Urie released his solo album, which went on to debut at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

