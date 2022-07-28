What did PewDiePie do? Netizens cancel YouTuber for mocking deaf TikTok creator

Felix Kjellberg, popularly known as Pewdiepie, has faced backlash for mocking a deaf TikTok creator in his recent video. Kjellberg posted a video called My Dog Cringes at TikToks, where he reacted to different videos on the video-sharing platform.

One of the TikToks featured in his video belonged to Scarlet May, a deaf creator on the platform. Pewdiepie claimed that the TikToker's nails were "crazy" and "distracting" while using his dog, Maya, to imitate her.

Looking at the YouTuber's follower count, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with people criticizing him heavily on social media.

PewDiePie removed the clip and posted an explanation receiving backlash from internet users

Scarlet May is a TikTok creator with over 6.2 million followers on TikTok. Most of her content revolves around storytime videos, where she shares notable incidents of her life with the viewers.

May is deaf and uses American Sign Language and voice-narration to communicate. Additionally, many of her videos show the TikToker sporting long bright nails.

May uploaded a video on July 18, sharing a funny encounter she experienced in a fast food driveway. She had long, square silver nails while recording the video, which made clicking sounds.

The same video was featured in Pewdiepie's July 26 video. He began watching the video but stopped it a few seconds later and said:

"No, I'm not listening to this."

Subsequently, he told his dog:

"Look, she has your crazy nails, Maya."

He then put Maya onto his lap and held its paws to mimic the sign language while talking in a high-pitched voice. He said:

"Sorry, are my nails distracting you guys?"

The YouTuber received noticeable backlash for his joke and later decided to crop it out of his video. However, he forgot to change the thumbnail of his video, which featured May. Moreover, viewers have already downloaded Pewdiepie's video and posted it on social media.

He later posted an explanation in the pinned comment on his video, explaining that he didn't know that May was deaf and only wanted to make fun of her nails. He also added that he didn't try to mock her way of speaking but just used a shrill voice he had given his dog many years ago.

His comment read:

"Hey, just to clear a few things up: I edited out the clip with the girl that has the long nails. Had no clue she was deaf, but kinda dumb of me to not realize.. Still watching through the clip I only poked fun of her long nails."

He added:

"The voice I did for my dog is the same voice I've given her for years. (edit: ..and making my dog's paws move was poking at people always dancing or doing some move on tiktok, which is an ongoing theme in the whole video). Anyway honest mistake, my bad "

TheCreep776🎗️👑 @sicktaiz PewDiePie apology, cause Twitter only likes drama and being a full on crying kid PewDiePie apology, cause Twitter only likes drama and being a full on crying kid https://t.co/NvFPPHmEWI

Internet users slam Pewdiepie for mocking Scarlet May before he posted his explanation

Netizens were infuriated by the YouTuber's reaction toward May. They quickly posted their feelings about the video on social media, slamming Pewdiepie for being insensitive.

Here are some user reactions from Twitter:

spyder @riddlersluvr pewdiepie edited out him mocking a deaf woman signing, but kept her in the thumb nail. hasn’t apologised either. pewdiepie edited out him mocking a deaf woman signing, but kept her in the thumb nail. hasn’t apologised either. https://t.co/5GolIi8hud

𝑰𝒄𝒆𝒅 @Iced_Exponet Not Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman??? Not Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman??? https://t.co/sugizTcosx

kris ☆ @dolIszZz making fun of a deaf black woman so your incel fan base can flood her comments with hate.. when i catch you pewdiepie making fun of a deaf black woman so your incel fan base can flood her comments with hate.. when i catch you pewdiepie https://t.co/5iTbzzkyPX

rayven ✧ @MonicasAttorney pewdiepie is too damn grown at his big age to mock deaf people and asl like pewdiepie is too damn grown at his big age to mock deaf people and asl like https://t.co/LuxMHmhU3L

ang @miIeskamala pewdiepie making fun of a deaf black woman for his entire following to see and you expect me to not want him to die….. pewdiepie making fun of a deaf black woman for his entire following to see and you expect me to not want him to die…..

Aɳƈιҽɳƚ Dɾҽαɱʂ / Dισ Wσɾʂԋιρρҽɾ @PurgeTheePoison Waking up seeing Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman in his new video. Waking up seeing Pewdiepie making fun of a deaf woman in his new video.

🦋 @prydemonth pewdiepie making fun of the way that deaf girl on tiktok talks… how much more does he have to do before people realise he’s irredeemable pewdiepie making fun of the way that deaf girl on tiktok talks… how much more does he have to do before people realise he’s irredeemable

Scarlet May addresses the issue, says Pewdiepie's comment was "rude" and "unnecessary"

May uploaded a video to address the situation and said that her phone has been blowing up since Pewdiepie posted his reaction to her video. She explained:

"He made a reaction video of one of my TikToks, making fun of y nails, my signing, with his dog and I guess at one point, my voice."

She continued by saying that she felt the YouTuber's reaction was "rude" and "unnecessary" but is sadly used to such comments. She added that she's been trying to normalize sign language users with long bright nails. She further noted that a "big creator" like PewDiePie's comment has the ability to put her novel initiative "a million steps back."

She also felt that if someone who was not deaf were putting their story out and even had long nails, it wouldn't have been a matter of ridicule. She added:

"He would have listened to the whole story and maybe even laughed."

She also said that it would have been okay if he were mocking her nails. However, as per her and several other netizens, PewDiePie's obvious gesture towards the ASL system was what stood out to be the most offensive.

She ended her video by claiming that she was giving the benefit of the doubt to the YouTuber, stating that it was improbable that he didn't know the sign language, but even if he didn't at the time, he is aware of it now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far