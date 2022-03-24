What do podiatrists do? Lilly Collins reveals she had to visit one after Emily in Paris shoot

Lilly Collins made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 23, 2022. She went on to promote her movie Windfall, directed by her husband Charlie McDowell, and the successful second season of Emily in Paris.

While discussing her busy schedule of planning her wedding amidst the shooting of Windfall and the second season of Emily in Paris, Lilly told Jimmy how she often had to visit a podiatrist every week to get her feet treated.

Lilly went on to say that since she had to wear heels all the time on the show, her feet couldn't take the pressure of the heels against the cobblestones of the Parisian roads. Both went on to joke about bringing on a season where Emily would just wear sneakers wherever she went, calling it Emily in Flats.

All about podiatrists as Lilly Collins visited one for Emily in Paris

Podiatrists are medical doctors that specialize in issues involving the foot and lower legs. They can help with injuries as well as consequences from chronic illnesses such as diabetes. One may hear them referred to as a podiatrist or a doctor of podiatric medicine.

Podiatrists are capable of doing surgery, resetting fractured bones, prescribing medications, and ordering lab tests and X-rays. When an issue with your feet or lower legs arises, they frequently collaborate with other specialists. State governments license and regulate podiatrists in the United States.

The most common condition, as described by Lilly Collins to Jimmy Fallon, that made her visit a podiatrist every week, was due to heel pain. Heel spurs, a calcium deposit at the bottom of the heel bone, are a major cause of heel pain. Running, ill-fitting shoes, and being overweight can all cause them.

What else did Lilly Collins discuss with Jimmy Fallon in the interview?

The interview also witnessed the host congratulating Lilly Collins on her wedding last year to director Charlie McDowell. Lilly even went about to joke that Charlie was backstage, so her marriage went "really well."

Jimmy went on to also congratulate Lilly on the success of Emily in Paris. While Jimmy exclaimed that it was one of his favorite shows, Lilly went on to comment on the magic of Netflix's popularity that is present in many countries around the world. Jimmy even congratulated her on the show being renewed for a third and fourth season.

While congratulating the success of Windfall, Jimmy also mentioned that the Wife was one of the craziest yet different roles portrayed yet by Collins and was truly a present for her as it was released on her birthday on March 18, 2022.

Windfall is currently available on Netflix all around the world.

