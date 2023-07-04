What role does Léa Seydoux play in Dune: Part 2? Details explored 

Léa Seydoux, who joined the star-studded cast of Dune: Part 2, releasing on November 3, 2023, will play a crucial role in the upcoming movie. As Deadline reported, Seydoux will be cast as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit member and pivotal ally for the House Atreides.

Apart from Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, and Rebecca Ferguson reprising their previous roles, Dune: Part 2 will feature Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Seydoux herself in new roles.

Recently spotted in Crimes of the Future with Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux will play an integral part in the Sisterhood. She will be seen in the second movie mostly with Feyd-Rautha and her husband, Count Fenring, who is yet to be announced. As per IMDb, the summary for the movie reads,

"A boy becomes the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice. Spice changes people into travellers, mystics and madmen. What price will he pay to become the new ruler of their universe?"

Dune recorded a whopping $400.6 million worldwide after its release, becoming one of the biggest box-office hits from Warner Bros. Studios.

Léa Seydoux to capture Lady Margot's complexity

Lady Margot is a character with a complex journey and Léa Seydoux's portrayal is expected to capture her depth and nuance. As a vital ally to House Atreides against the Harkonnens, Seydoux is expected to demonstrate both strength and emotional depth in order to captivate the audience.

As seen in her performances in Blue Is The Warmest Color, Midnight In Paris, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Seydoux has a way of working her magnetic presence into her roles on screen.

In the Frank Herbert 1965 novel, Lady Margot plays the wife of Mentat Count Hasimir Fenring and a true follower of the Sisterhood. She represents House Minor, long associated with House Corrino. Margot coaxed Shaddam Corrino IV to get married to Reverend Mother Anirul Corrino, as the Sisterhood was aware that that would not lead to a marriage yielding a son.

The relationship with the Atreides began when Lady Margot was in Arrakis during her temporary governorship as the wife of Fenring. She had left Lady Jessica a cryptic message warning her about Harkonnen's treason. As per the novel, the decoded message hastily sent said,

"Your son and Duke are in immediate danger. A bedroom has been designed to attract your son. The H loaded it with death traps to be discovered, leaving one that may escape detection. I do not know the exact nature of the menace, but it has something to do with a bed. "

It continues,

"The threat to your Duke involves defection of a trusted companion or lieutenant. The H plan to give you as a gift to a minion. To the best of my knowledge, this conservatory is safe. Forgive that I cannot tell more. My sources are few as my Count is not in the pay of the H"

Her association with Paul began in his early years, when he shared training with the Count. Léa Seydoux's portrayal of this pivotal character is sure to add to the range of talent in the upcoming epic sci-fi saga.

Dune: Part 2 is expected to be another star addition to Denis Villeneuve's filmography, along with the first part, which had ten Oscar nominations to its credit, including Best Picture.

Watch the 20th-century French Bond Girl, Léa Seydoux, leave an indelible mark on Dune: Part 2 released on November 3, 2023.

