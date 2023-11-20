What role did Suzanne Shepherd play in 'The Sopranos'? All about veteran actress' works as she dies at 89

Veteran actress Suzanne Shepherd tragically passed away at her home in New York City on Friday, November 17, 2023. While the cause of the death of the 89-year-old has not been revealed, CNN reported that the actress had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for a long time, according to her representative.

The news of Suzanne Shepherd’s passing was confirmed by her granddaughter, Isabelle. As news of her death reached social media users, fans and followers took to social media to mourn the loss of the talented actress, known for her roles in movies like Working Girl, Uncle Buck, and even Second Sight.

However, her most loved work to date remains The Sopranos, in which, she played the role of Mary DeAngelis, who was the mother of Carmela Soprano. Suzanne Shepherd appeared in the show for 20 episodes and was much appreciated by the masses. Apart from this, she was also an acting coach and had directed many regional theatre plays.

The actress is survived by her daughter, Kate Shepherd, son-in-law Miles McManus and her granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd.

Suzanne Shepherd's role in The Sopranos explored as social media users mourn her death

In light of Suzanne Shepherd's death, social media users are remembering one of her most classic roles of all time from the American crime drama, The Sopranos. Playing the role of Mary, Suzanne Shepherd's character had been married to her husband, Hugh, on the show for more than 40 years, as per the The Sopranos Wiki. Mary was also Carmela Soprano’s mother and Tony’s mother-in-law.

Portraying the role of a protective mother, Suzanne Shepherd's character is seen protecting her daughter in the series from Tony Soprano, who is a mobster. Mary tries to convince her not to marry him. Her role as the daunting mother has been appreciated and loved throughout the years.

However, apart from The Sopranos, Suzanne Shepherd was also loved in many other movies and TV series like Uncle Buck, Jacob’s Ladder, Bullet, Lolita, Illuminata, Choke, Harold, and Gravity. The actress was last seen on screen in the year 2018, in the TV series, Blue Bloods and in the movie, The Week Of.

Social media users were disheartened after hearing the news of Shepherd's death. As a Twitter user, @TheSopranosClub broke the news on the internet, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users mourn the passing away of "The Sopranos" actress. (Image via Twitter)

Apart from fans, many of Suzanne’s colleagues also mourned the passing away of the actress and paid their tributes on the internet. At the moment, Shepherd’s family has not addressed the tragic loss and has not yet revealed details about the funeral and memorial service.